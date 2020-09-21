The latest global picture on coronavirus

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Hammer blow for the Guptas as New York court grants IDC access to bank records
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
Today at 12:06
The context of the role of international banks in economic crime - FinCEN files
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mamello Mosiana - ‎Researcher: Advocacy and Investigations at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:10
KPMG to pay reparations to former Sars employees affected by rogue unit report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars
Today at 12:10
KPMG to pay reparations to former Sars employees affected by rogue unit report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars
Today at 12:15
R1m reward offered for info on Charl Kinnear killers
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan- Forensic investigator
Today at 12:15
Forensics for Justice offering R1-million for info on who is responsible for the murder of Charl Kinnear
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan
Paul O'Sullivan - Security And Forensics Consultant at ...
Paul O' Sullivan, Forensic Investigator
Paul O'Sullivan- Forensic investigator
Today at 12:23
'I will not negotiate dates with Jacob Zuma': judge Raymond Zondo
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Queer occupation of Camps Bay mansion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
Today at 12:27
Nehawu to march to Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
Today at 12:37
Sadtu calls on teachers with chronic ailments to apply for leave.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Xolani Fakude - SADTU Secretariat
Today at 12:37
Teachers working from home to return to school today - Sadtu responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 12:41
Eskom report and court judgment clear COO Jan Oberholzer
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:45
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – An ally of the South African Constitution
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: the risk of sharing false news in light of the Fairview horse incident
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Zendaya Made Emmys History And Thanked Protesters In Her Speech: ‘There Is Hope In The Young People’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nadia Neophytou, EWN correspondent
Today at 12:52
Trump plans to ban TikTok & WeChat from USA App stores
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Service Dining Rooms
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karen Cain
Today at 14:50
Music with CÜRLYSU
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ayesha Madatt
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
News24: Hammer blow for the Guptas as New York court grants IDC access to bank records
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 15:40
New framework to protect World Heritage Sites against invasive species
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dave Richardson - Centre of Excellence for Invasion Biology Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
Open for calls/whatsapps/voicenotes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
NEWS24 - Analysis | Why Caster Semenya-targeted testosterone law solves little problems for World Athletics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 16:20
Survey reveals true impact of pandemic on NPO sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Toyota Starlet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire - Motoring Journalist
Today at 17:05
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer cleared and vindicated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 17:46
Emmy Awards 2020: Highlights from the ceremony
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Maree - SA Actor, film critic and playwright living in NYC
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:08
#MyKreepyTeacher is a Kreepy Krauly branded content piece that parodies My Octopus Teacher. How this brand project went viral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:12
PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - My-Kreepy-Teacher - 0'33"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Carlson - CEO at BrainFarm
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ciko Thomas - Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension. 21 September 2020 11:15 AM
'In W Cape, it is like the criminals are in charge,' Sapu on Kinnear's death Sapu Sec Gen says Lieutenant Colonel was not in the pockets of the criminals and he died for his oath he took 21 years ago. 21 September 2020 8:49 AM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all Local
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities... 18 September 2020 1:29 PM
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
View all Politics
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity... 18 September 2020 10:17 AM
View all Business
Yoni steaming for vaginal health as old as time - traditional healer Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi explains the practice which has become so popular recently. 19 September 2020 9:58 AM
Tummy aches are 'the Sherlock Holmes area of medicine' International SOS MD, Dr Charl Loggerenberg gives us the lowdown on abdominal discomfort, the possible causes and what to do. 19 September 2020 8:07 AM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly... It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday! 18 September 2020 10:47 AM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The latest global picture on coronavirus

The latest global picture on coronavirus

21 September 2020 10:40 AM

Guest: BBC Correspondent Rich Preston.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Covid 19-Time for recovery of substance abuse

21 September 2020 11:55 AM

Ashley  Potts Director  at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre and Nikki Edwards International coordinator and training facilitator 4 uBuntu Academy of Coaching &Training

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB-Will remote working become the norm after COVID-19?

21 September 2020 11:49 AM

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted almost all industries. The future worker and workspace has evolved considerable and there may be no going back. Will remote working become the norm after COVID-19? What should companies be doing to prepare for the new normal? What are the key trends and skills that are going to be in high demand?

These and other questions will form the basis of a dynamic four-part series of interactive webinars on the Future of Work hosted by the UCT Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) in partnership with Accelerate Cape Town.

Here to talk to us about this today is Ryan Ravens, CEO of Accelerate Cape Town.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Its tax time again

21 September 2020 11:44 AM

Guest: Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Trump

21 September 2020 10:20 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls to scrap the Water tariffs now. City responds

21 September 2020 10:14 AM

The City of Cape Town maintains that the water tariff is justified and should stay to help compensate for lost revenue. However, residents say that the levy has become a financial burden and unaffordable for ALL households and demands that the city scrap it.
Cosatu in the Western Cape says that they have given the City of Cape Town seven days to respond to its demand for the scrapping of the tariff, as it is no longer necessary.

Jeremy joined by Xanthea Limberg to give us the latest on this discussion with role players in the city.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

21 September 2020 9:56 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Tourism on level 1

18 September 2020 12:03 PM

Kieno speaks to Sisa Ntshona CEO SA Tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The art of losing, why is this important for our work and personal lives

18 September 2020 11:52 AM

Time now for our Friday chat with Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the
 
Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa, about the forces and trends that will
 
shape the future, what those trends are and why they matter.
 
But most importantly, how these trends may impact YOUR future and what it means for

 
This week we are speaking to Dr Roze about… The art of losing, why is this important for
 
our work and personal lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Imagined Earth - they do reverse vending machines

18 September 2020 11:03 AM

Kieno speaks to Justin Needham.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff

Local Politics

[WATCH] Hilarious My Kreepy Krauly Teacher spoof on wonderful octopus doccie

Local

[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Africa needs to intensify measures to empower women, says Ramaphosa

21 September 2020 11:23 AM

Cele: WC has adequate policing resources

21 September 2020 10:23 AM

Nehawu pickets outside Union Building over working COVID-19 conditions

21 September 2020 9:13 AM

