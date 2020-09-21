Its tax time again

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:05
Hammer blow for the Guptas as New York court grants IDC access to bank records
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
Today at 12:06
The context of the role of international banks in economic crime - FinCEN files
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mamello Mosiana - Researcher: Advocacy and Investigations at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:10
KPMG to pay reparations to former Sars employees affected by rogue unit report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars
Today at 12:10
KPMG to pay reparations to former Sars employees affected by rogue unit report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars
Today at 12:15
R1m reward offered for info on Charl Kinnear killers
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan- Forensic investigator
Today at 12:15
Forensics for Justice offering R1-million for info on who is responsible for the murder of Charl Kinnear
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan
Paul O'Sullivan - Security And Forensics Consultant at ...
Paul O' Sullivan, Forensic Investigator
Paul O'Sullivan- Forensic investigator
Today at 12:23
'I will not negotiate dates with Jacob Zuma': judge Raymond Zondo
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Queer occupation of Camps Bay mansion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
Today at 12:27
Nehawu to march to Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
Today at 12:37
Sadtu calls on teachers with chronic ailments to apply for leave.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Xolani Fakude - SADTU Secretariat
Today at 12:37
Teachers working from home to return to school today - Sadtu responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 12:41
Eskom report and court judgment clear COO Jan Oberholzer
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:45
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – An ally of the South African Constitution
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: the risk of sharing false news in light of the Fairview horse incident
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Zendaya Made Emmys History And Thanked Protesters In Her Speech: ‘There Is Hope In The Young People’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nadia Neophytou, EWN correspondent
Today at 12:52
Trump plans to ban TikTok & WeChat from USA App stores
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Service Dining Rooms
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karen Cain
Today at 14:50
Music with CÜRLYSU
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ayesha Madatt
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
News24: Hammer blow for the Guptas as New York court grants IDC access to bank records
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 15:40
New framework to protect World Heritage Sites against invasive species
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dave Richardson - Centre of Excellence for Invasion Biology Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
Open for calls/whatsapps/voicenotes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
NEWS24 - Analysis | Why Caster Semenya-targeted testosterone law solves little problems for World Athletics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 16:20
Survey reveals true impact of pandemic on NPO sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Toyota Starlet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire - Motoring Journalist
Today at 17:05
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer cleared and vindicated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 17:46
Emmy Awards 2020: Highlights from the ceremony
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Maree - SA Actor, film critic and playwright living in NYC
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:08
#MyKreepyTeacher is a Kreepy Krauly branded content piece that parodies My Octopus Teacher. How this brand project went viral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:12
PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - My-Kreepy-Teacher - 0'33"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Carlson - CEO at BrainFarm
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ciko Thomas - Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank
