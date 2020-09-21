UCT GSB-Will remote working become the norm after COVID-19?

Today at 12:05 Hammer blow for the Guptas as New York court grants IDC access to bank records The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist

Today at 12:06 The context of the role of international banks in economic crime - FinCEN files The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mamello Mosiana - ‎Researcher: Advocacy and Investigations at Open Secrets Project

Today at 12:10 KPMG to pay reparations to former Sars employees affected by rogue unit report The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars

Today at 12:15 R1m reward offered for info on Charl Kinnear killers The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Paul O'Sullivan- Forensic investigator

Today at 12:23 'I will not negotiate dates with Jacob Zuma': judge Raymond Zondo The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 Queer occupation of Camps Bay mansion The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective

Today at 12:27 Nehawu to march to Union Buildings The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson

Today at 12:37 Sadtu calls on teachers with chronic ailments to apply for leave. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Xolani Fakude - SADTU Secretariat

Today at 12:41 Eskom report and court judgment clear COO Jan Oberholzer The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.

Today at 12:45 Ruth Bader Ginsburg – An ally of the South African Constitution The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer

Today at 12:45 Legal Talk: the risk of sharing false news in light of the Fairview horse incident The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:52 Zendaya Made Emmys History And Thanked Protesters In Her Speech: ‘There Is Hope In The Young People’ The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nadia Neophytou, EWN correspondent

Today at 12:52 Trump plans to ban TikTok & WeChat from USA App stores The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Service Dining Rooms Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Karen Cain

Today at 14:50 Music with CÜRLYSU Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ayesha Madatt

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 News24: Hammer blow for the Guptas as New York court grants IDC access to bank records Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24

Today at 15:40 New framework to protect World Heritage Sites against invasive species Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dave Richardson - Centre of Excellence for Invasion Biology Stellenbosch University

Today at 15:50 Open for calls/whatsapps/voicenotes Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 NEWS24 - Analysis | Why Caster Semenya-targeted testosterone law solves little problems for World Athletics Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24

Today at 16:20 Survey reveals true impact of pandemic on NPO sector Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet McGuire: Toyota Starlet Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire - Motoring Journalist

Today at 17:05 Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer cleared and vindicated Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

Today at 17:46 Emmy Awards 2020: Highlights from the ceremony Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Francois Maree - SA Actor, film critic and playwright living in NYC

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 19:08 #MyKreepyTeacher is a Kreepy Krauly branded content piece that parodies My Octopus Teacher. How this brand project went viral The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral

Today at 19:12 PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - My-Kreepy-Teacher - 0'33" The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dean Carlson - CEO at BrainFarm

