DA responds to De Lille on the tender allegations

Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Help! I found porn on my teen's cellphone
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pam Buchalter
Guests
Pam Buchalter
Today at 14:40
World Rhino Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bonne De Bod
Guests
Bonne De Bod
Today at 14:50
Music with Miguel Pregueiro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Miguel Pregueiro
Guests
Miguel Pregueiro
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation/comment/calls/introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The latest on murdered Anti-Gang Unit member Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vincent Cruywagen - Maverick Citizen
Guests
Vincent Cruywagen - Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:40
Am I able to renew my passport again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 15:50
Is the UK going back into COVID-19 Lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:10
Botswana says it has solved mystery of mass elephant die-off
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Niall McCann
Guests
Dr Niall McCann
Today at 16:20
SweepSouth Report: 70% of surveyed domestic workers suffered abuse during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Time to rethink Cape Town’s unfinished elevated freeway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Wilson - CEO of Amdec Group.
Guests
James Wilson - CEO of Amdec Group.
Today at 17:20
Do you know about the AVOZILLA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Luna Page LIVE at the Alma Cafe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page
Luna Page
Luna Page
Today at 18:09
About 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - CEO and Founder at Marutlulle and Co
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - CEO and Founder at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Alternative Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicholas Riemer - Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments
Guests
Nicholas Riemer - Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments
