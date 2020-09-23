Alan Winde on SIU investigation into his office for alleged PPE irregularities

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction/speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
aQuellé to appoint multidisciplinary panel to investigate 'vicious' media allegations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Azarrah Karrim - News24
Today at 15:40
News24 - OPINION | Whistleblowers are the heart of Corruption Watch’s fight
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Melusi Ncala - Researcher at Corruption Watch
Today at 15:50
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
British High Commissioner, Nigel Casey announces its R50 million rand contribution to the South African Solidarity Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Nigel Casey - British High Commissioner at British High Commission
Today at 16:20
News24: Melanie Verwoerd | The Jerusalema challenge: Definitely a challenge for some
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
QUEER ACTIVISTS OCCUPYING CAMPS BAY MANSION GIVEN DEADLINE TO VACATE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:46
MUSIC EXCHANGE (#MEX20), South Africa's only entertainment-economy- focused conference online till 30 Sept.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Equity fundraising to hit SA corporate, thanks to covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Patrice Rassou - Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments
Today at 18:48
Wedding industry is slowing coming back ? Wedding guest limited to 500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Precious Thamaga - Wedding And Event Specialist at Precious Celebration
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Remember the “Drive a new car for R699 a month” fiasco? There is a new development...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
