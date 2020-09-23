Patricia De-lille Responds to allegations of corruption made against her

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction/speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
aQuellé to appoint multidisciplinary panel to investigate 'vicious' media allegations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Azarrah Karrim - News24
Today at 15:40
News24 - OPINION | Whistleblowers are the heart of Corruption Watch’s fight
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melusi Ncala - Researcher at Corruption Watch
Today at 15:50
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
British High Commissioner, Nigel Casey announces its R50 million rand contribution to the South African Solidarity Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nigel Casey - British High Commissioner at British High Commission
Today at 16:20
News24: Melanie Verwoerd | The Jerusalema challenge: Definitely a challenge for some
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
QUEER ACTIVISTS OCCUPYING CAMPS BAY MANSION GIVEN DEADLINE TO VACATE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:46
MUSIC EXCHANGE (#MEX20), South Africa's only entertainment-economy- focused conference online till 30 Sept.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Equity fundraising to hit SA corporate, thanks to covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrice Rassou - Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments
Today at 18:48
Wedding industry is slowing coming back ? Wedding guest limited to 500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Precious Thamaga - Wedding And Event Specialist at Precious Celebration
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Remember the “Drive a new car for R699 a month” fiasco? There is a new development...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Lerato Pillay doesn’t exist. Sifiso Gwala is the one actually spewing hate' The xenophobic Indian South African woman is actually Sifiso Gwala (32), a disgraced former SANDF soldier, says Jean le Roux 23 September 2020 1:15 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage. 23 September 2020 12:20 PM
View all Local
Herman Mashaba slams Wednesday march on embassies as 'bizarre, disingenuous' People's Dialogue leader says 'what is the point of a progressive constitution if it is not even respected by its own government.' 23 September 2020 9:12 AM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA' Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle Mbuthuma 22 September 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches Need a passport? Home Affairs is now operating fully, but it’s inundated. Check this out before trying your luck. 23 September 2020 11:08 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show. 22 September 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Patricia De-lille Responds to allegations of corruption made against her

Patricia De-lille Responds to allegations of corruption made against her

23 September 2020 11:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Patricia de Lille Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Effects of lockdown on children

23 September 2020 11:02 AM

Guest: Dr Sebastian Van As | Head of the Trauma Ward at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital

Alan Winde on SIU investigation into his office for alleged PPE irregularities

23 September 2020 10:56 AM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Latest on tourism month

23 September 2020 10:50 AM

Guest: David Maynier |  Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Barb's Wire with Barbara Friedman

23 September 2020 9:50 AM

Here are the stories that have been trending:

1. US Supreme Court Nominee dividing America 

2. RBG Ruth Bader  Ginsberg honoured and remembered by NBA  players as they wear her iconic lace collars around their necks...and the NYC's 'Fearless Girl' statue also dons white, lace collar 

3. We were warned that the old interface with the iconic blue navigation bar at the top, would be disappearing ...and it has finally happened! What do we think of the new layout?

#CapeTalkOpenLine

23 September 2020 9:46 AM

Listeners call in to share what's on their minds this morning.

World of advertising

23 September 2020 6:40 AM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

Talking Tech with Jan

22 September 2020 11:51 AM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Assassinations proves that life is cheap in SA

22 September 2020 11:02 AM

The assassination of Anti Gang Unit senior detective Charl Kinnear , has lead to a high level investigation into the circumstances leading up this his death.
It is also exposing the level of influence underworld crimes bosses have on some officers in the SAPS.
There is doubt that the 1 million rand reward offered by Paul O Sullivan for information leading to the arrest of Kinnears murderers,will remain unclaimed by informants out of fear that whoever "talks" will suffer the same fate.

Mandy Wiener host of the midday report on 702, wrote an insightful column on News24.

Jan Oberholzer cleared

22 September 2020 10:59 AM

"An explosive report by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to the Eskom board reveals Eskom’s position in respect of unproven allegations of corruption, nepotism and victimisation orchestrated against chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer on social media and other platforms.

Trending

'Lerato Pillay doesn’t exist. Sifiso Gwala is the one actually spewing hate'

Local

Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches

Business Lifestyle

Herman Mashaba slams Wednesday march on embassies as 'bizarre, disingenuous'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Under fire De Lille claims she's the target of a DA-led smear campaign

23 September 2020 1:11 PM

Global stocks cautiously rebound as Britain tightens rules on virus

23 September 2020 12:37 PM

Only One SA group marches in Pretoria calling for South Africans to be put first

23 September 2020 12:25 PM

