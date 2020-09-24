CapeTalk Openline

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Garden Route International Film Festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patrick Walton
Patrick Walton
Today at 14:23
McGregor Magic festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leon Kluge
Today at 14:40
Rondebosch Fountain is back in place!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Max Teichmann
Today at 15:10
Open for calls, reflections, introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Hawks make breakthrough in Kinnear assassination case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamiela Fisher - EWN
Today at 15:40
Spotlight: Many mental health medicines out of stock and possibly fuelling a shadow epidemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura López González - Spotlight - Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Open for calls / replays
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
President’s serosurvey to determine real infection rate - antibody test kit update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Graeme Pienaar - Direct Retail Goods
Today at 16:20
Research dives deep to understand climate impact on Whales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ken Findlay - Research Chair: Oceans Economy at CPUT
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Janusz Walus: Why far-right Polish football fans idolise a murderer in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rafal Pankowsk - Polish sociologist and political scientist.
Today at 17:20
Replay: Melanie Verwoerd | The Jerusalema challenge: Definitely a challenge for some
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
SOUTH AFRICAN FILM INDUSTRY SHOOTS HOLLYWOOD MINI FEATURE OF JERUSALEMA DANCE - HERITAGE DAY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Muringani - Production Manager. at Film Afrika
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft "There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'" 24 September 2020 12:49 PM
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks. 23 September 2020 5:50 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage. 23 September 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group). 24 September 2020 10:10 AM
View all Business
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches Need a passport? Home Affairs is now operating fully, but it’s inundated. Check this out before trying your luck. 23 September 2020 11:08 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
CapeTalk Openline

CapeTalk Openline

24 September 2020 10:05 AM

Kieno takes listeners' views about different issues.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Home Affairs offering Visa services

24 September 2020 11:54 AM

The Department of Home Affairs says that Visa and other support services will be resumed from Tuesday, 22 September 2020. This includesVisa Facilitation Centres (VFS) and South African Embassies abroad. 
 
With the announcement of the opening of borders the expectation is that we will see an increase in appliaction for expat visas.
 
Kieno joined by Marisa Jacobs, Director at Xpatweb.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Dilemma Doccie on Netflix

24 September 2020 11:41 AM

The Social Dilemma - are our kids puppets to social media? 

Netflix smash hit movie on the influence of social media is one of the most talked about this year. With 4.5bn online - and approximately 4bn of them on mobile devices - social media is now as commonplace as eating lunch. It is not an exaggeration to say that most people spend more time on social media than they do eating or bathing, or even talking in person to other human beings. 
 
The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) - and COVID-19 - have dramatically accelerated the adoption of technologies and smart devices, but are we ploughing into the future as the untested guinea pigs of these technologies, in a race to compete or to be accepted socially? 


Kieno joined by Dean McCoubrey, Founder of MySociaLife.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Innovation Challenge for Africa’s Top Space-Tech Ideas

24 September 2020 11:10 AM

Guest: Davis Cook | CEO for the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANPARKS on opening of Silvermine and other spots

24 September 2020 10:52 AM

Guest: Lauren  Clayton | SANParks Regional Communications Manager - Cape Region

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Sightseeing Heritage Day Specials

24 September 2020 10:37 AM

Guest: Mandi Jarman | City SightSeeing Sales & Marketing Manager 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn with Helen Seeney

24 September 2020 10:29 AM

The world is approaching 1 million deaths from coronavirus since December. And according to the World Health Organization, nearly two million infections were recorded around the globe last week alone. Europe is now bracing itself for a second wave. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Aid Scheme price increase expected despite impact of pandemic

24 September 2020 10:09 AM

Guest: Clayton Samsodien |   Phoenix Financial Services Group (PFSG) CEO 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting with Mitch Ilbury

24 September 2020 6:47 AM

Growing Foxes is hosting a roundtable discussion on the future of education, happening over 2 weeks. Over 140 top educators are involved from SA, Namibia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia and the United Kingdom. Last week we heard from Mitch about some of the insights from the discussion around the current context of education. Now they’ve been looking to the future, and have actually built some scenarios for education to 2030. 
Mitch Ilbury is director of Growing Foxes, the training and education arm of Mindofafox

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Patricia De-lille Responds to allegations of corruption made against her

23 September 2020 11:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Patricia de Lille Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft

Business Local

2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one

Business Lifestyle

Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Golden Arrow staff to protest in Philippi over changes to employment conditions

24 September 2020 12:56 PM

State says one of three Julies murder-accused has history of violence

24 September 2020 12:36 PM

'Zandile Gumede still influencing municipal procedures' says DA in eThekwini

24 September 2020 11:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA