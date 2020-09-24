Home Affairs offering Visa services

The Social Dilemma - are our kids puppets to social media?



Netflix smash hit movie on the influence of social media is one of the most talked about this year. With 4.5bn online - and approximately 4bn of them on mobile devices - social media is now as commonplace as eating lunch. It is not an exaggeration to say that most people spend more time on social media than they do eating or bathing, or even talking in person to other human beings.



The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) - and COVID-19 - have dramatically accelerated the adoption of technologies and smart devices, but are we ploughing into the future as the untested guinea pigs of these technologies, in a race to compete or to be accepted socially?





Kieno joined by Dean McCoubrey, Founder of MySociaLife.

