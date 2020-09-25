International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin- Malte Rohwer-Kahlman

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Update on Charl Kinnear murder suspect court appearance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 10:47
Reach for a dream campaign- Zach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cindy Ernstzen
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips-The Cancel Culture and how to navigate it
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Hiking with Tim Lundy-taking the necessary safety precautions when hiking in the mountains
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 11:45
Cycling
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rashied Toefy
Today at 12:05
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry hears the testimony of former Free State Human Settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane as well as his former Advisor, Mmuso Tsoametsi on the 2010 housing scheme in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Kinnear murder update on court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 12:10
Jacob Zuma's hide and seek with the Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:15
Pre-record: Shooting at Kimberley hospital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Col Mashay Gamaldien
Today at 12:15
ALLEGED SUSPECT IN KINNEAR MURDER ARRESTED
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
Today at 12:23
SANDF chief warns generals to stay out of politics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Siphamandla Zondi - Chair at South African BRICS Think Tank Council (SABTT)
Today at 12:23
A 39 year old suspect will appear here at Bishop Lavis Magistrate's court in connection with the murder of Lt. Col. Charl Kinnear.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Pangolin smuggling syndicates bust
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group
Today at 12:27
Defence experts have welcomed SANDF chief General Solly Shoke's stance against members of the military getting involved in party politics, saying the military exists to serve the people of South Africa and not the ANC.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 12:37
Gauteng cops arrest four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Drug police reform. Decriminalisation soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Patric Tariq Mellet on his new book
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Dr. William Ellis discussing the Heritage of the Cape
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr William Ellis
Today at 13:35
Zeitz MOCAA invites Capetonians to submit artworks for October reopening exhibition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)
Today at 13:45
Book Club: 891 Ancestral Writings in Indigenous Languages discovered by Heritage Publishers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terence Ball - Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - September is Alzheimer's awareness month
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jill Robson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated' "Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates. 25 September 2020 9:17 AM
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!' Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission. 24 September 2020 6:58 PM
Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft "There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'" 24 September 2020 12:49 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage. 23 September 2020 12:20 PM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group). 24 September 2020 10:10 AM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches Need a passport? Home Affairs is now operating fully, but it’s inundated. Check this out before trying your luck. 23 September 2020 11:08 AM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin- Malte Rohwer-Kahlman

International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin- Malte Rohwer-Kahlman

25 September 2020 10:31 AM

Guest: Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann | Reporter at Deutsche Welle


CapeTalk Open line

25 September 2020 9:56 AM

Listeners call to share what's on their minds this morning.

Home Affairs offering Visa services

24 September 2020 11:54 AM

The Department of Home Affairs says that Visa and other support services will be resumed from Tuesday, 22 September 2020. This includesVisa Facilitation Centres (VFS) and South African Embassies abroad. 
 
With the announcement of the opening of borders the expectation is that we will see an increase in appliaction for expat visas.
 
Kieno joined by Marisa Jacobs, Director at Xpatweb.

The Social Dilemma Doccie on Netflix

24 September 2020 11:41 AM

The Social Dilemma - are our kids puppets to social media? 

Netflix smash hit movie on the influence of social media is one of the most talked about this year. With 4.5bn online - and approximately 4bn of them on mobile devices - social media is now as commonplace as eating lunch. It is not an exaggeration to say that most people spend more time on social media than they do eating or bathing, or even talking in person to other human beings. 
 
The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) - and COVID-19 - have dramatically accelerated the adoption of technologies and smart devices, but are we ploughing into the future as the untested guinea pigs of these technologies, in a race to compete or to be accepted socially? 


Kieno joined by Dean McCoubrey, Founder of MySociaLife.

Innovation Challenge for Africa’s Top Space-Tech Ideas

24 September 2020 11:10 AM

Guest: Davis Cook | CEO for the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS)

SANPARKS on opening of Silvermine and other spots

24 September 2020 10:52 AM

Guest: Lauren  Clayton | SANParks Regional Communications Manager - Cape Region

City Sightseeing Heritage Day Specials

24 September 2020 10:37 AM

Guest: Mandi Jarman | City SightSeeing Sales & Marketing Manager 

International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn with Helen Seeney

24 September 2020 10:29 AM

The world is approaching 1 million deaths from coronavirus since December. And according to the World Health Organization, nearly two million infections were recorded around the globe last week alone. Europe is now bracing itself for a second wave. 

Medical Aid Scheme price increase expected despite impact of pandemic

24 September 2020 10:09 AM

Guest: Clayton Samsodien |   Phoenix Financial Services Group (PFSG) CEO 

#CapeTalkOpenLine

24 September 2020 10:05 AM

Kieno takes listeners' views about different issues.

