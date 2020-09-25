Reach for a dream campaign- Zach Ernstzen

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:35
Zeitz MOCAA invites Capetonians to submit artworks for October reopening exhibition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)
Today at 13:45
Book Club: 891 Ancestral Writings in Indigenous Languages discovered by Heritage Publishers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terence Ball - Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - September is Alzheimer's awareness month
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jill Robson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Karyn Maughan: Zuma foundation declares war on Zondo commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 15:40
Spotlight: South Africa is facing a healthcare worker crisis – thousands more nurses will be needed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
"*Sunrise with Sipho" - lets support this young man and help him achieve his dream
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sipho Njengezi - Fitness with Sipho Njengezi
Today at 16:10
Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of Kinnear
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Covid in the Western Cape - where are we now?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 17:20
Rugby is back!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Marc Lottering on District Six Fundraiser, Lottering on Lockdown and AnHourWith on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Lottering
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Reach for a dream campaign- Zach Ernstzen

Reach for a dream campaign- Zach Ernstzen

25 September 2020 11:10 AM

Today is World Dream Day and reach for a Dream, the world-famous charity that makes the dreams of terminally ill children come true. One such child is Zach Ernstzen,  The 11-year-old was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells. Zach had his dream fulfilled by the foundation. Kieno is joined by his mom Cindy to share more about his experience.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear

25 September 2020 10:58 AM

EWN reporter Shamiela Fischer gives an update from the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How easy is it to trade in the city of Cape Town?

25 September 2020 10:53 AM

Kieno speaks to Mayco member for Urban Management, Alderman Grant Twigg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What technology was used to track Detective Charl Kinnear?

25 September 2020 10:40 AM

Guest John Alexander | Private Investigator for Royal Investigations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Charl Kinnear murder suspect court appearance

25 September 2020 10:35 AM

Kieno gets an update from EWN reporter, Shamiela Fisher.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin- Malte Rohwer-Kahlman

25 September 2020 10:31 AM

Guest: Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann | Reporter at Deutsche Welle

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CapeTalk Open line

25 September 2020 9:56 AM

Listeners call to share what's on their minds this morning.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home Affairs offering Visa services

24 September 2020 11:54 AM

The Department of Home Affairs says that Visa and other support services will be resumed from Tuesday, 22 September 2020. This includesVisa Facilitation Centres (VFS) and South African Embassies abroad. 
 
With the announcement of the opening of borders the expectation is that we will see an increase in appliaction for expat visas.
 
Kieno joined by Marisa Jacobs, Director at Xpatweb.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Dilemma Doccie on Netflix

24 September 2020 11:41 AM

The Social Dilemma - are our kids puppets to social media? 

Netflix smash hit movie on the influence of social media is one of the most talked about this year. With 4.5bn online - and approximately 4bn of them on mobile devices - social media is now as commonplace as eating lunch. It is not an exaggeration to say that most people spend more time on social media than they do eating or bathing, or even talking in person to other human beings. 
 
The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) - and COVID-19 - have dramatically accelerated the adoption of technologies and smart devices, but are we ploughing into the future as the untested guinea pigs of these technologies, in a race to compete or to be accepted socially? 


Kieno joined by Dean McCoubrey, Founder of MySociaLife.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Innovation Challenge for Africa’s Top Space-Tech Ideas

24 September 2020 11:10 AM

Guest: Davis Cook | CEO for the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear

Local

'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'

Local Politics Business

SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina

Local World

