Reach for a dream campaign- Zach Ernstzen

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Zeitz MOCAA invites Capetonians to submit artworks for October reopening exhibition
Guests
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)
Today at 13:45
Book Club: 891 Ancestral Writings in Indigenous Languages discovered by Heritage Publishers
Guests
Terence Ball - Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - September is Alzheimer's awareness month
Guests
Jill Robson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Today at 15:20
Karyn Maughan: Zuma foundation declares war on Zondo commission
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 15:40
Spotlight: South Africa is facing a healthcare worker crisis – thousands more nurses will be needed
Today at 15:50
"*Sunrise with Sipho" - lets support this young man and help him achieve his dream
Guests
Sipho Njengezi - Fitness with Sipho Njengezi
Today at 16:10
Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of Kinnear
Today at 16:20
Books with Mike Wills
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Today at 17:05
Covid in the Western Cape - where are we now?
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 17:20
Rugby is back!
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Marc Lottering on District Six Fundraiser, Lottering on Lockdown and AnHourWith on CapeTalk
Guests
Marc Lottering
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
