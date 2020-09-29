Barbs Wire

Researchers from the UCT Graduate School of Business (GSB) have won the prestigious CEEMAN & Emerald Case Writing Competition for the second year in a row, beating 62 cases from 15 countries. The winning teaching case focuses on the challenges of remaining competitive and profitable without compromising on quality in the South African cardiac device industry.
Here to talk to us about it today, is MBA alumnus and co-author of the case study, Stephanie Barden.
The proposed new bill tabled by the Gauteng Government which promises to bar foreign nationals from doing business in townships is apparently in an advanced stage. The Township Bill will mean that only those in possession of residency status will be allowed to trade.
on the line is Prince Adesina, Founder Nigerian Lives matter and Brand Ambassador African Diaspora Forum
Devon PetersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eleese MalharbeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eldrid JordanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wade Kearns | Head Chef at the Quarter Kitchen Restaurant.LISTEN TO PODCAST