Researchers from the UCT Graduate School of Business (GSB) have won the prestigious CEEMAN & Emerald Case Writing Competition for the second year in a row, beating 62 cases from 15 countries. The winning teaching case focuses on the challenges of remaining competitive and profitable without compromising on quality in the South African cardiac device industry.
Here to talk to us about it today, is MBA alumnus and co-author of the case study, Stephanie Barden.