Inspiring CEOs: Andre de Wet (Part 1)

Today at 17:20
The Whistleblowers book launch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 17:35
President calls for national action to restore employment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Candice Grace
Today at 17:45
Backabuddy raises R200 million for charitable causes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patrick Schofield, CEO of Backabuddy
Today at 18:09
Hawks move on state capture arrests. Who are the accused and what is the significance of the move?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta' at ...
Today at 18:39
Flight Centre responds (or speculates) on regulations released (or to be released) on
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Stark - Managing Director for Middle East and Africa at Flight Centre Travel Group
Today at 18:48
Capitec's interim earnings hit by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Plastic recycling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - The FSCA today spoke about the importance of Treating Customers Fairly focussing on the Consumer space, Regulatory Policy, and Enforcement.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Take Two... after featuring mining magnate Neal Froneman in 2013 as a Shapeshfiter, we pick up on his incredible career seven years later
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neal Froneman - Chief Executive Officer at Sibanye-Stillwater
Latest Local
Makhura suspends GP Health HOD over Covid corruption probe The SIU found that Mkhululi Lukhele failed to exercise his responsibility in awarding certain PPE contracts to certain companies. 30 September 2020 4:37 PM
Telephone terminations: Clinics forced to rethink safe abortions during Covid-19 Reproductive health service Marie Stopes helped nearly 50 patients terminate pregnancies over the phone during lockdown. 30 September 2020 2:36 PM
Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was jailed for five years on Tuesday for assualt, intimidation and kidnapping. 30 September 2020 2:00 PM
View all Local
Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter Ex-Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is appealing a costs order that was issued against her in relation to the District... 30 September 2020 2:24 PM
[LISTEN]Baboon management abuse claims, City calls on Capetonians to lay charges Spatial Planning and Environment Mayco member at City of Cape Town Marian Nieuwoudt responds to criticisms of baboon protocols. 30 September 2020 12:24 PM
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts. 29 September 2020 7:49 PM
View all Politics
Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined". 30 September 2020 1:18 PM
Learn coding, web development, computer science – for free (no computer needed) Any high school learner or teacher can now access non-profit Code for Change’s CodeJIKA programme - at no charge to them. 30 September 2020 12:05 PM
How this Cape Town tour operator has had to learn to 'swim' again Tour operator and owner of Beyond the Vine Robbie Knoetze normally catered to international tourists visiting the Western Cape. 30 September 2020 6:56 AM
View all Business
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent? There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away. 29 September 2020 9:34 AM
'Cyclists have the same rights as motorists on the road' Pedal Power Association chair Steve Hayward says Cape Town law states motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres. 29 September 2020 7:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde "Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde. 30 September 2020 9:42 AM
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Inspiring CEOs: Andre de Wet (Part 1)

Inspiring CEOs: Andre de Wet (Part 1)

30 September 2020 11:15 AM

Guest: Andre de Wet - CEO at UBU


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

WWF SOUTH AFRICA AND SANParks call on South Africans to help conserve out heritage parks as national treasures

30 September 2020 11:52 AM

Guest: Kristal Maze General Manager: Park Planning and Development South African National Parks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Tech with Jan

30 September 2020 11:41 AM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inspiring CEOs: Andre de Wet (Part 2)

30 September 2020 11:29 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City responds to baboon management protocols complaints

30 September 2020 10:56 AM

Mariane Niewoudt | Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Provincial Tourism and Economic Solly Fourie

30 September 2020 10:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

30 September 2020 9:48 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line

30 September 2020 9:39 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB feature

29 September 2020 12:06 PM

Researchers from the UCT Graduate School of Business (GSB) have won the prestigious CEEMAN & Emerald Case Writing Competition for the second year in a row, beating 62 cases from 15 countries. The winning teaching case focuses on the challenges of remaining competitive and profitable without compromising on quality in the South African cardiac device industry. 
 
Here to talk to us about it today, is MBA alumnus and co-author of the case study, Stephanie Barden. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taryn, Carbs rep Kommetjie

29 September 2020 11:52 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Hawks pounce on Edwin Sodi over Ace Magashule-linked asbestos deal

Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term

Politics Local

Telephone terminations: Clinics forced to rethink safe abortions during Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

SAPS top brass vows to arrest all suspects involved in Charl Kinnear murder

30 September 2020 3:56 PM

WATCH LIVE: USA, UK, and Venezuela citizens to get limited access to SA

30 September 2020 3:46 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Pitso Mosimane's departure to 'top Egyptian club'

30 September 2020 2:17 PM

