Global Covid-19 situation of course remains by far the biggest story in town

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
SAPS tender scandal: 2 more suspects linked to Thoshan Panday case hand themselves in to police
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:07
Infighting for DA metro chairperson position has begun
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marvin Charles - Metro writer at Cape Argus
Today at 12:10
Charl Kinnear murder suspect back in court today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Former Hawks head Johan Booysen responds to arrests.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johan Booysen, Former KZN Hawks head
Today at 12:15
State to lease more land to emerging farmers - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reggie Ngcobo - Media Liaison Officer & Spokesperson at Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Today at 12:15
JUST IN: The murder case of slain anti gang unit top cop Charl Charl Kinnear has been postponed to 9 October 2020. A security risk element has been raised at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's court and the case will be moved to a regional court for bail appli
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:23
NPA promises more arrests in FS asbestos case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Sipho Ngwema
Today at 12:23
Call for info after Sedibeng municipal manager Stanley Khanyile shot dead
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Gautrain workers affiliated to Numsa to embark on strike after wage talks deadlock
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
Today at 12:27
NUMSA members are picketing outside the Gautrain depot in Midrand as part of the #GautrainStrike
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 12:37
11 countries just got visa-free access to SA again – but tourists from 5 still banned > TBCSA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, TBCSA CEO
Today at 12:37
Cosatu: The president has left us with no other option but to strike
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Shingange - First deputy-president
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:40
HRW responds to Zim's proposed Patriot Bill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director, Human Rights Watch
Dewa Mavhinga
Dewa Mavhinga
Today at 12:41
MEC Mamabolo kicks off Provincial Transport Month with the reopening of rehabilitated Snake Road
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: Former domestic worker to inherit Camps Bay guest house and Sea Point flat
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
Damning Fundudzi Summary Report released: Damning findings against Thabang Moroe:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Today at 12:52
Sadtu on the invaluable role of teachers on World Teachers Day 2020
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 12:52
World Space Week – the largest annual space event in the world – celebrates and inspires interest in space sciences and technology.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dan Matsapola - Science Engagement Manager at the SA National Space Agency
Today at 12:56
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool 'lost the plot' in thrashing at Aston Villa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Celeste le Roux on new plumbing college
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Celeste Le Roux
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys
Today at 14:50
Music - Jack Atlantic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jack Atlantic
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
Latest Local
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position. 5 October 2020 11:05 AM
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast c... 4 October 2020 9:50 AM
Heideveld shelter takes holistic approach to educate and uplift vulnerable women The Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children has a range of programmes geared at educating and empowering vulnerable women and... 4 October 2020 8:28 AM
View all Local
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys. 2 October 2020 2:54 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Politics
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries. 3 October 2020 1:20 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt. 4 October 2020 9:09 AM
Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary American author and sociologist Dr. Kyl Myers talks about raising her child as gender-neutral and the lessons of gender creative p... 3 October 2020 12:40 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 2 October 2020 5:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde "Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde. 30 September 2020 9:42 AM
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Global Covid-19 situation of course remains by far the biggest story in town

Global Covid-19 situation of course remains by far the biggest story in town

5 October 2020 10:31 AM

With BBC correspondent Rob Hugh Jones.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

The research identifies the organisational conditions that are associated with happiness at work.

5 October 2020 11:59 AM

October is mental health awareness month. Mental health concerns were on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic, with depression being the leading cause of incapacity to work. Unfortunately, the financial burdens, pessimism, loss of loved ones, and demands of a brisk change in the way we live our lives to ensure our survival has placed immense burdens on all of us.

Today we’re talking to Dr Babar Dharani, a senior lecturer at the Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership at the UCT GSB. One of his areas of expertise is emotions and wellbeing at work

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Risky are your investments

5 October 2020 11:39 AM

Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Biz stories making headlines with Editor of Biz Insider

5 October 2020 10:49 AM

Making business stories pallatable for us by elminating all the technical jargon,but still delivering credible  news, is the Editor of Biz Insider with some of their top stories today.
Helena Wasserman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shadow Careers

5 October 2020 10:40 AM

Kieno speaks to Edwin Pieterson Mentor with Shadow Careers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Western Cape traffic Chief faces allegations of sexual harassment

5 October 2020 10:16 AM

Kieno joined by Bonginkosi Madikizela Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

5 October 2020 9:52 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jan Vermeulen

2 October 2020 12:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Naked Scientist

2 October 2020 11:10 AM

The Naked Scientist Chris Smith is back for his weekly crossing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Comedians gang up to save D6 museum

2 October 2020 10:58 AM

Comedians Marc Lottering, Riaad Moosa and Nik Rabinowitz are the latest to join the efforts. They are teaming up once again to put on a top class stand-up comedy show to benefit the Musuem.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

World

Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief

Local

How sick is Donald Trump, actually?

World

Donald Trump is far from the first US president to fall seriously ill

5 October 2020 11:30 AM

Ex-KZN top cop Ngobeni to turn herself in over World Cup tender corruption

5 October 2020 9:14 AM

SAA Technical in talks with unions over outstanding workers’ salaries

5 October 2020 8:57 AM

