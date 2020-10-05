Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather

Today at 12:05 SAPS tender scandal: 2 more suspects linked to Thoshan Panday case hand themselves in to police The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson

Today at 12:07 Infighting for DA metro chairperson position has begun The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Marvin Charles - Metro writer at Cape Argus

Today at 12:10 Charl Kinnear murder suspect back in court today The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Today at 12:10 Former Hawks head Johan Booysen responds to arrests. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Johan Booysen, Former KZN Hawks head

Today at 12:15 State to lease more land to emerging farmers - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Reggie Ngcobo - Media Liaison Officer & Spokesperson at Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

Today at 12:15 JUST IN: The murder case of slain anti gang unit top cop Charl Charl Kinnear has been postponed to 9 October 2020. A security risk element has been raised at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's court and the case will be moved to a regional court for bail appli The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Today at 12:23 NPA promises more arrests in FS asbestos case The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority

Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson

Sipho Ngwema

Today at 12:23 Call for info after Sedibeng municipal manager Stanley Khanyile shot dead The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 Gautrain workers affiliated to Numsa to embark on strike after wage talks deadlock The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

Today at 12:27 NUMSA members are picketing outside the Gautrain depot in Midrand as part of the #GautrainStrike The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson

Today at 12:37 11 countries just got visa-free access to SA again – but tourists from 5 still banned > TBCSA responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, TBCSA CEO

Today at 12:37 Cosatu: The president has left us with no other option but to strike The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Michael Shingange - First deputy-president

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:40 HRW responds to Zim's proposed Patriot Bill The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director, Human Rights Watch

Dewa Mavhinga

Dewa Mavhinga

Today at 12:41 MEC Mamabolo kicks off Provincial Transport Month with the reopening of rehabilitated Snake Road The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport

Today at 12:45 Legal Talk: Former domestic worker to inherit Camps Bay guest house and Sea Point flat The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:45 Damning Fundudzi Summary Report released: Damning findings against Thabang Moroe: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock

Today at 12:52 Sadtu on the invaluable role of teachers on World Teachers Day 2020 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu

Today at 12:52 World Space Week – the largest annual space event in the world – celebrates and inspires interest in space sciences and technology. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dan Matsapola - Science Engagement Manager at the SA National Space Agency

Today at 12:56 Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool 'lost the plot' in thrashing at Aston Villa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Celeste le Roux on new plumbing college Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Celeste Le Roux

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys

Today at 14:50 Music - Jack Atlantic Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Jack Atlantic

Today at 19:19 Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

