CapeTalkOpenLine

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:37
State to lease more land to emerging farmers - PLAAS on the impact thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkanyiso Gumede - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Guests
Nkanyiso Gumede - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
125
Today at 12:37
DA wants Mapisa-Nqakula to produce Zim trip minutes
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kobus Marais - DA MP
Guests
Kobus Marais - DA MP
125
Today at 12:40
District Six (land claims) court ruling deals minister third blow - D6WC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen Breytenbach - Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee
Guests
Karen Breytenbach - Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee
125
Today at 12:41
How dangerous is Trumps behavior over being infected with Covid19? What message does it send?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council
125
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:45
Assessing damage caused by thunderstorms, flooding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson
Guests
Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson
125
Today at 12:52
Fundudzi summary report paints a damning picture
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
125
Today at 12:52
Petrol price drops at midnight
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
Guests
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
125
Today at 12:56
THE IMPERIAL WANDERERS STADIUM GOES GREEN
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cyril Martin - Stadium Manager
Guests
Cyril Martin - Stadium Manager
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Tony McPherson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tony Mcpherson
Guests
Tony Mcpherson
125
Today at 13:33
Travel - Swellendam winter school and tourism
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
John Paisley
Guests
John Paisley
125
Today at 13:49
Sunflower Fund
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alana James
Guests
Alana James
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Free coding offer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Emma Dicks - Founder at Code for Cape Town
Guests
Emma Dicks - Founder at Code for Cape Town
125
Today at 14:22
Paternoster charity drive
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fiona Jackson
Guests
Fiona Jackson
125
Today at 14:50
Music - Sincerely Anne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anne Kriel
Guests
Anne Kriel
125
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/vent/observation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Does the NPA have all their ducks in a row?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Political reporter
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Political reporter
125
Today at 15:40
The latest in Hannover Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Abrahams - Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
Guests
Ebrahim Abrahams - Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
125
Today at 15:50
Bruce Jack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Jack
Guests
Bruce Jack
125
Today at 16:10
New law to bar foreigners doing business in Gauteng townships
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo
125
Today at 16:20
Mooikloof Mega City: Infrastructure a key part of economic recovery plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
125
Today at 16:55
Official national FET Marine Sciences curriculum online through the Two Oceans Aquarium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Russel Stevens - Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium
Guests
Russel Stevens - Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium
125
Today at 18:09
SA's ailing economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - SA Inc – how can I invest in it (e.g. via ETFs), rather than just the value proposition for investing locally at this stage
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up