CapeTalkOpenLine

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
Today at 12:37
State to lease more land to emerging farmers - PLAAS on the impact thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkanyiso Gumede - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Today at 12:37
DA wants Mapisa-Nqakula to produce Zim trip minutes
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kobus Marais - DA MP
Today at 12:40
District Six (land claims) court ruling deals minister third blow - D6WC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen Breytenbach - Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee
Today at 12:41
How dangerous is Trumps behavior over being infected with Covid19? What message does it send?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:45
Assessing damage caused by thunderstorms, flooding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson
Today at 12:52
Fundudzi summary report paints a damning picture
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 12:52
Petrol price drops at midnight
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
Today at 12:56
THE IMPERIAL WANDERERS STADIUM GOES GREEN
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cyril Martin - Stadium Manager
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Tony McPherson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tony Mcpherson
Today at 13:33
Travel - Swellendam winter school and tourism
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
John Paisley
Today at 13:49
Sunflower Fund
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alana James
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Free coding offer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Emma Dicks - Founder at Code for Cape Town
Today at 14:22
Paternoster charity drive
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fiona Jackson
Today at 14:50
Music - Sincerely Anne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anne Kriel
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/vent/observation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Does the NPA have all their ducks in a row?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Political reporter
Today at 15:40
The latest in Hannover Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Abrahams - Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
Today at 15:50
Bruce Jack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Jack
Today at 16:10
New law to bar foreigners doing business in Gauteng townships
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo
Today at 16:20
Mooikloof Mega City: Infrastructure a key part of economic recovery plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 16:55
Official national FET Marine Sciences curriculum online through the Two Oceans Aquarium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Russel Stevens - Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 18:09
SA's ailing economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - SA Inc – how can I invest in it (e.g. via ETFs), rather than just the value proposition for investing locally at this stage
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
Latest Local
CT traffic cops arrest 24 illegal street racers The City of Cape Town's traffic officers nabbed 24 people during illegal street racing operations held in the Bellville, Century C... 6 October 2020 11:21 AM
Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another cou... 5 October 2020 1:32 PM
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position. 5 October 2020 11:05 AM
View all Local
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by... 5 October 2020 12:56 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
View all Politics
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Winery CEO agrees that 'rooi proppie' and other cheap dop must be regulated The CEO of Orange River Cellars Charl du Plessis says he supports the call to regulate the pricing of cheap wine products such as... 5 October 2020 6:42 PM
View all Business
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

6 October 2020 10:17 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Young Listener starts new market in Pineland

6 October 2020 11:58 AM

Julia is a grade 11 learner with a difference. She recently ran a market for Pinelands and surrounding areas to promote local businesses especially after the hard lock Down.
She called in to the show yesterday and her enthusiasm and creative and entrepreneurial thinking was so refreshing we invited her back today, Julia welcome back! 
 

Kieno speaks to Julia Slade | Young Entrepreneur-Pinelands Market.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Closing the Gap by Prof Marwala

6 October 2020 11:48 AM

Closing the Gap by Prof Marwala offers readers  an accessible overview of the fourth industrial revolution  and the impact it is set to have on various sectors in South Africa and Africa. The author also explores previous industrial evolution that have led up to this point and outlines South Africa’s position through each one.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Marine Hotel in Hermanus accused of Racism

6 October 2020 11:03 AM

GM will join us and will send a statement later to be added to runner. Racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus.

Jacqui Elliot CEO Marine Hotel Hermanus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Cannabis Club Jack Stone

6 October 2020 10:30 AM

Guest: Jack Stone Director Cape Cannabis Club.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alan Winde on Second Covid wave warning

6 October 2020 10:13 AM

Kieno speaks to Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government.

In light of the second waves of coronavirus infections being experienced across the world, Western Cape government has tasked its experts from the province and country to assess other nations that are currently facing a resurgence in coronavirus infections & to look at how we can stay ahead of the curve.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather

5 October 2020 12:05 PM

With Alistair Fairweather Technology Consultant at Plain Speak.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The research identifies the organisational conditions that are associated with happiness at work.

5 October 2020 11:59 AM

October is mental health awareness month. Mental health concerns were on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic, with depression being the leading cause of incapacity to work. Unfortunately, the financial burdens, pessimism, loss of loved ones, and demands of a brisk change in the way we live our lives to ensure our survival has placed immense burdens on all of us.

Today we’re talking to Dr Babar Dharani, a senior lecturer at the Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership at the UCT GSB. One of his areas of expertise is emotions and wellbeing at work

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Risky are your investments

5 October 2020 11:39 AM

Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Biz stories making headlines with Editor of Biz Insider

5 October 2020 10:49 AM

Making business stories pallatable for us by elminating all the technical jargon,but still delivering credible  news, is the Editor of Biz Insider with some of their top stories today.
Helena Wasserman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite

Business Lifestyle

No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible

Business Lifestyle

Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list

Business Lifestyle

No coup plot was discussed at ANC cadre summit, says MKMVA’s Maphatsoe

6 October 2020 11:24 AM

Ex-KZN top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni failed to report tender fraud - NPA

6 October 2020 10:16 AM

Andile Lungisa retracts remarks made about SCA judges in criminal case

6 October 2020 10:08 AM

