Cape Cannabis Club Jack Stone

Today at 12:37 State to lease more land to emerging farmers - PLAAS on the impact thereof The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nkanyiso Gumede - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies

Today at 12:37 DA wants Mapisa-Nqakula to produce Zim trip minutes The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kobus Marais - DA MP

Today at 12:40 District Six (land claims) court ruling deals minister third blow - D6WC responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Karen Breytenbach - Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee

Today at 12:41 How dangerous is Trumps behavior over being infected with Covid19? What message does it send? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council

Today at 12:45 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:45 Assessing damage caused by thunderstorms, flooding. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson

Today at 12:52 Fundudzi summary report paints a damning picture The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Telford Vice- Cricket Writer

Today at 12:52 Petrol price drops at midnight The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson

Today at 12:56 THE IMPERIAL WANDERERS STADIUM GOES GREEN The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Cyril Martin - Stadium Manager

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Tony McPherson Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tony Mcpherson

Today at 13:33 Travel - Swellendam winter school and tourism Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

John Paisley

Today at 13:49 Sunflower Fund Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Alana James

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Free coding offer Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Emma Dicks - Founder at Code for Cape Town

Today at 14:22 Paternoster charity drive Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Fiona Jackson

Today at 14:50 Music - Sincerely Anne Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Anne Kriel

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation/vent/observation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Does the NPA have all their ducks in a row? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan - Political reporter

Today at 15:40 The latest in Hannover Park Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ebrahim Abrahams - Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum

Today at 15:50 Bruce Jack Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bruce Jack

Today at 16:10 New law to bar foreigners doing business in Gauteng townships Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo

Today at 16:20 Mooikloof Mega City: Infrastructure a key part of economic recovery plan Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

Today at 16:55 Official national FET Marine Sciences curriculum online through the Two Oceans Aquarium Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Russel Stevens - Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium

Today at 18:09 SA's ailing economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...

