International Airlines

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

125 125

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125

Today at 15:10 The changes to plugs and sockets in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jodi Scholtz - Group chief operating officer at the Department of Trade and Industry

125 125

Today at 15:20 Is IPID’s capacity to investigate is on the decline? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Daneel Knoetze - Viewfinder

125 125

Today at 15:40 News24: SA’s toxic triad invades Senekal: Rampant violence, broken justice, cynical politics Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

125 125

Today at 15:50 CIOVITA’S BICYCLE TUBE UPCYCLING PROJECT Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Andrew Gold - CEO at CIOVITA

125 125

Today at 16:10 CAROL PATON: Time for Ramaphosa to end the ANC protection racket Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day

125 125

Today at 16:20 DRAFT VICTIM SUPPORT SERVICES BILL WILL ONLY FURTHER OVERBURDEN ALREADY-STRETCHED SHELTER SERVICES Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement

125 125

Today at 16:55 Ex-girl streetchildren rally behind Ons Plek to keep centre open Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pam Jackson - Director at On Plek Projects For Female Street Children

125 125

Today at 17:05 “A vaccine against Covid-19 may be ready by year-end" according to WHO Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 17:20 The second wave of the National Income Dynamics Study, Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Nic Spaull

125 125

Today at 17:46 Ladles of Love presents Africa In Action documentary Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Danny Dilberto - Ladles of Love founder

125 125

Today at 18:09 Former VBS CFO pleads guilty and plans to help the state with investigations The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:40 FlySafair adds capacity in the face of growing demand with the arrival of a new aircraft The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair

125 125

Today at 18:42 An update on the new yet to be named airline The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - A business bedtime story about Robinhood The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Comair on ticket refunds The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125