International Airlines

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
The changes to plugs and sockets in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Group chief operating officer at the Department of Trade and Industry
Today at 15:20
Is IPID’s capacity to investigate is on the decline?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Viewfinder
Today at 15:40
News24: SA’s toxic triad invades Senekal: Rampant violence, broken justice, cynical politics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 15:50
CIOVITA’S BICYCLE TUBE UPCYCLING PROJECT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Gold - CEO at CIOVITA
Today at 16:10
CAROL PATON: Time for Ramaphosa to end the ANC protection racket
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 16:20
DRAFT VICTIM SUPPORT SERVICES BILL WILL ONLY FURTHER OVERBURDEN ALREADY-STRETCHED SHELTER SERVICES
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
Today at 16:55
Ex-girl streetchildren rally behind Ons Plek to keep centre open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pam Jackson - Director at On Plek Projects For Female Street Children
Today at 17:05
“A vaccine against Covid-19 may be ready by year-end" according to WHO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
The second wave of the National Income Dynamics Study, Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 17:46
Ladles of Love presents Africa In Action documentary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Dilberto - Ladles of Love founder
Today at 18:09
Former VBS CFO pleads guilty and plans to help the state with investigations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:40
FlySafair adds capacity in the face of growing demand with the arrival of a new aircraft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair
Today at 18:42
An update on the new yet to be named airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A business bedtime story about Robinhood
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Comair on ticket refunds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Automobile Association isn't sold on new rules for drivers coming in 2021 The Automobile Association (AA) isn't convinced that traffic authorities will be able to enforce the new driving rules and demerit... 7 October 2020 1:18 PM
International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat... 7 October 2020 11:34 AM
'Military escorted Zimbabweans illegally entering SA for shopping at Beitbridge' Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made the incredible admission to Parliament on Tuesday, says Scopa member Alf Lees. 7 October 2020 10:21 AM
View all Local
I’m not worried –Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest "I’m not surprised," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. "There has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]." 7 October 2020 8:24 AM
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.... 6 October 2020 6:51 PM
View all Politics
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her "What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield. 7 October 2020 12:27 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
View all Business
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
International Airlines

International Airlines

7 October 2020 10:59 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

New traffic laws gazetted for 2021 are flawed

7 October 2020 12:06 PM

Guest: Advocate Lawrence Barret.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Aid Increases continued....

7 October 2020 11:39 AM

Kieno speaks to Clayton Samsodien | Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants and Clayton Samsodien, CEO of Phoenix Financial Services Group & John Eagles MD of EB Solutions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Corner Office with CEO at Cash Crusaders

7 October 2020 11:04 AM

Guest: Sean Stegmann CEO at Cash Crusaders.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The power of their votes ahead of 2021 local elections

7 October 2020 10:55 AM

Former ANC Member and MK operative Neil De Beer says he had enough of corruption and decided to start his movement to physically travel the country to educate people on the power of their votes ahead of elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Skills development in Western Cape

7 October 2020 10:19 AM

Guest: Rashid Toefy Deputy Director-General at Western Cape Government Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

7 October 2020 10:00 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World of Advertising

7 October 2020 9:50 AM

With Jonathan Cherry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Young Listener starts new market in Pinelands

6 October 2020 11:58 AM

Julia is a grade 11 learner with a difference. She recently ran a market for Pinelands and surrounding areas to promote local businesses especially after the hard lock Down.
She called in to the show yesterday and her enthusiasm and creative and entrepreneurial thinking was so refreshing we invited her back today, Julia welcome back! 
 

Kieno speaks to Julia Slade | Young Entrepreneur-Pinelands Market.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Closing the Gap by Prof Marwala

6 October 2020 11:48 AM

Closing the Gap by Prof Marwala offers readers  an accessible overview of the fourth industrial revolution  and the impact it is set to have on various sectors in South Africa and Africa. The author also explores previous industrial evolution that have led up to this point and outlines South Africa’s position through each one.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her

Business

International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion

Local World

'Military escorted Zimbabweans illegally entering SA for shopping at Beitbridge'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Unions march to Western Cape legislature calling for jobs, end to corruption

7 October 2020 1:21 PM

GALLERY: Workers take to the streets in national strike

7 October 2020 1:02 PM

Sedibeng mayor accused of pushing to give Stanley Khanyile ‘state funeral’

7 October 2020 12:49 PM

