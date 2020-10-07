International Airlines considering cancelling SA flights due to confusing travel laws

Today at 11:05 Medical Aid Increases continued.... Today with Kieno Kammies

Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants

John Eagles - MD of EB medical Aids

Today at 11:32 New traffic laws gazetted for 2021 are flawed Today with Kieno Kammies

Advocate Lawrence Barret

Today at 12:07 ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule 'not surprised' by news of Hawks arrest The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Matshidiso (Tshidi) Madia - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:15 Fracas outside Senekal magistrates court - JCS responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Chrispin Phiri

Today at 12:17 Breitbridge border fence inquiry The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:23 National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement

Today at 12:37 What are the The financial implications of the extended academic year on NSFAS? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Khaya Sithole

Khaya Sithole - Chartered Accountant at ...

Khaya Sithole

Today at 12:40 Will Ace be arrested? The ramifications of disinformation posing as real news The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk: minister Of Communications, Stella’s WhatsApp was hacked. How WhatsApp can be hacked and how can you protect your WhatsApp from hackers? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Carey van Vlaanderen - CEO at ESET Southern Africa

Today at 12:52 Book now for the Suidoosterfees drive-in The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 13:10 On the couch - Blind art auction Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler

Today at 15:10 The changes to plugs and sockets in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Jodi Scholtz - Group chief operating officer at the Department of Trade and Industry

Today at 15:20 Is IPID’s capacity to investigate is on the decline? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Daneel Knoetze - Viewfinder

Today at 15:40 News24: SA’s toxic triad invades Senekal: Rampant violence, broken justice, cynical politics Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

Today at 15:50 CIOVITA’S BICYCLE TUBE UPCYCLING PROJECT Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Andrew Gold - CEO at CIOVITA

Today at 16:10 CAROL PATON: Time for Ramaphosa to end the ANC protection racket Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day

Today at 16:20 DRAFT VICTIM SUPPORT SERVICES BILL WILL ONLY FURTHER OVERBURDEN ALREADY-STRETCHED SHELTER SERVICES Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement

Today at 16:55 Ex-girl streetchildren rally behind Ons Plek to keep centre open Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Pam Jackson - Director at On Plek Projects For Female Street Children

Today at 17:05 “A vaccine against Covid-19 may be ready by year-end" according to WHO Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University

Today at 17:20 The second wave of the National Income Dynamics Study, Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr Nic Spaull

Today at 17:46 Ladles of Love presents Africa In Action documentary Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Danny Dilberto - Ladles of Love founder

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:42 An update on the new yet to be named airline The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - A business bedtime story about Robinhood The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Comair on ticket refunds The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

