The power of their votes ahead of 2021 local elections

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
Medical Aid Increases continued....
Guests
Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants
John Eagles - MD of EB medical Aids
Today at 11:32
New traffic laws gazetted for 2021 are flawed
Guests
Advocate Lawrence Barret
Today at 12:07
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule 'not surprised' by news of Hawks arrest
Guests
Matshidiso (Tshidi) Madia - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Fracas outside Senekal magistrates court - JCS responds
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 12:17
Breitbridge border fence inquiry
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
Today at 12:37
What are the The financial implications of the extended academic year on NSFAS?
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Khaya Sithole - Chartered Accountant at ...
Khaya Sithole
Today at 12:40
Will Ace be arrested? The ramifications of disinformation posing as real news
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: minister Of Communications, Stella’s WhatsApp was hacked. How WhatsApp can be hacked and how can you protect your WhatsApp from hackers?
Guests
Carey van Vlaanderen - CEO at ESET Southern Africa
Today at 12:52
Book now for the Suidoosterfees drive-in
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Blind art auction
Guests
Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
The changes to plugs and sockets in South Africa
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Group chief operating officer at the Department of Trade and Industry
Today at 15:20
Is IPID’s capacity to investigate is on the decline?
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Viewfinder
Today at 15:40
News24: SA’s toxic triad invades Senekal: Rampant violence, broken justice, cynical politics
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 15:50
CIOVITA’S BICYCLE TUBE UPCYCLING PROJECT
Guests
Andrew Gold - CEO at CIOVITA
Today at 16:10
CAROL PATON: Time for Ramaphosa to end the ANC protection racket
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 16:20
DRAFT VICTIM SUPPORT SERVICES BILL WILL ONLY FURTHER OVERBURDEN ALREADY-STRETCHED SHELTER SERVICES
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
Today at 16:55
Ex-girl streetchildren rally behind Ons Plek to keep centre open
Guests
Pam Jackson - Director at On Plek Projects For Female Street Children
Today at 17:05
“A vaccine against Covid-19 may be ready by year-end" according to WHO
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
The second wave of the National Income Dynamics Study, Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 17:46
Ladles of Love presents Africa In Action documentary
Guests
Danny Dilberto - Ladles of Love founder
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:42
An update on the new yet to be named airline
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A business bedtime story about Robinhood
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Comair on ticket refunds
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
