Medical Aid Increases continued....

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Blind art auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired
Guests
Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired
125
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Guests
Ciro De Siena
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 15:10
The changes to plugs and sockets in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Group chief operating officer at the Department of Trade and Industry
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Group chief operating officer at the Department of Trade and Industry
125
Today at 15:20
Is IPID’s capacity to investigate is on the decline?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Viewfinder
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Viewfinder
125
Today at 15:40
News24: SA’s toxic triad invades Senekal: Rampant violence, broken justice, cynical politics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
125
Today at 15:50
CIOVITA’S BICYCLE TUBE UPCYCLING PROJECT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Gold - CEO at CIOVITA
Guests
Andrew Gold - CEO at CIOVITA
125
Today at 16:10
CAROL PATON: Time for Ramaphosa to end the ANC protection racket
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
125
Today at 16:20
DRAFT VICTIM SUPPORT SERVICES BILL WILL ONLY FURTHER OVERBURDEN ALREADY-STRETCHED SHELTER SERVICES
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
125
Today at 16:55
Ex-girl streetchildren rally behind Ons Plek to keep centre open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pam Jackson - Director at On Plek Projects For Female Street Children
Guests
Pam Jackson - Director at On Plek Projects For Female Street Children
125
Today at 17:05
“A vaccine against Covid-19 may be ready by year-end" according to WHO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 17:20
The second wave of the National Income Dynamics Study, Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
125
Today at 17:46
Ladles of Love presents Africa In Action documentary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Dilberto - Ladles of Love founder
Guests
Danny Dilberto - Ladles of Love founder
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:40
FlySafair adds capacity in the face of growing demand with the arrival of a new aircraft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair
Guests
Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair
125
Today at 18:42
An update on the new yet to be named airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A business bedtime story about Robinhood
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Comair on ticket refunds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up