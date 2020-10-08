Clarifying travel laws for passengers and airlines

Disputes over SAs travel laws under alert level 1 could see many airlines pulling out of SA.
The confusion has already lead to Emirates removing services to SA and now it requires departmental intervention to solve the all the concerns and clarify the confusion.
Joining me now is the CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona to talk about the impact this is having on the tourism industry.
