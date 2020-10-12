Kataza update: Ryno Engelbrecht taking the City to court over Kataza baboon management.

Today at 17:10 Momentum Budget desk: Dissecting the 2021 Budget Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Johann van Tonder, Economist and Researcher at Momentum iX (eye ex)

Today at 17:20 Budget Reaction: Tourism sector Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO

Today at 17:20 Budget Speech - what is the latest on tax? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pieter Faber - Senior Executive : Tax law and practitioners · ‎SAICA CA(SA)

Today at 17:45 Reply to Dr D: Doctor on Covid-19 frontline still waiting for vaccine Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 18:09 Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury

Today at 18:48 Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Borain - Political Economist at ...

Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex

Today at 19:08 SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

