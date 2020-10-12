Kataza update: Ryno Engelbrecht taking the City to court over Kataza baboon management.

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Momentum Budget desk: Dissecting the 2021 Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johann van Tonder, Economist and Researcher at Momentum iX (eye ex)
Today at 17:20
Budget Reaction: Tourism sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO
Today at 17:20
Budget Speech - what is the latest on tax?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Faber - Senior Executive : Tax law and practitioners · ‎SAICA CA(SA)
Today at 17:45
Reply to Dr D: Doctor on Covid-19 frontline still waiting for vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Today at 18:48
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Borain - Political Economist at ...
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Music teacher becomes first woman to swim breaststroke from Robben Island Kim Prytz took six hours to complete the swim from Robben Island to Melkbos, raising money for vulnerable families in Capricorn. 24 February 2021 5:00 PM
Woman gets Covid-19 from lung transplant. This expert blames weak donor testing An organ transplant recipient in the US died of Covid-19 two months after contracting the virus from her donor's infected lungs. 24 February 2021 4:48 PM
Man due in court over theft of 'irreplaceable' San cave art Ron Martin of the South African Heritage Resources Agency says the art is valuable beyond estimation. 24 February 2021 4:28 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education' Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results. 24 February 2021 12:10 PM
Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!) Gqeberha is the isiXhosa name for Walmer Township, one of the first and oldest Port Elizabeth townships. 24 February 2021 10:54 AM
View all Politics
Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers. 24 February 2021 11:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Business
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 24 February 2021 3:26 PM
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success' Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 February 2021 8:48 AM
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly. 23 February 2021 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Kataza update: Ryno Engelbrecht taking the City to court over Kataza baboon management.

Kataza update: Ryno Engelbrecht taking the City to court over Kataza baboon management.

12 October 2020 10:48 AM

Ryno Engelbrecht taking the city to court over Kataza baboon management.


More episodes from Today with Kieno Kammies

South Africas budget trends to look out for, and climate change

24 February 2021 12:02 PM

With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Consumer Issues

24 February 2021 11:56 AM

Kieno speaks to Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Revamping our Education system

24 February 2021 11:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Bonang Mohale CEO at Business Leadership South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget preview with Dr Iraj Abedian

24 February 2021 11:04 AM

With Dr Iraj Abedian CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kieno in Conversation with the New jam company in Ceres first black female owner

24 February 2021 10:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Nigel Jacobs Jacobs Jam Company - His wife Christynn is busy in the factory & cant join us.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Employment alone not the sole answers to SA's socioeconomic challenges

24 February 2021 10:16 AM

Kieno speaks to Co-founders of Lucha Lunako Alana Bond.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #TigerWoods, PE renamed Gqebhera, and Texan fake snow debunked

24 February 2021 9:59 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

24 February 2021 9:57 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Set to become one of the world's top Sea Swimming Destinations

23 February 2021 12:24 PM

With Eddy Cassar Publicist at Eddy Cassar Promotions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha

23 February 2021 12:21 PM

With Sanusha Naidu Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhize: Second tranche of J&J Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in SA on Saturday

Local

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

World Sport

[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy

Local Politics

The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

R10bn for vaccines & no tax hikes - Mboweni delivers 2021 Budget Speech

24 February 2021 4:43 PM

Govt allocates over half of R2 trillion spending budget to social services

24 February 2021 4:29 PM

Inside the social grant increases in Budget Speech 2021

24 February 2021 4:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA