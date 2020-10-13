CapeTalkOpenLine

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:33
Travel - Support Stellenbosch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeanneret Momberg - Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Access to Mental Health Care
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Sebolelo Seape
Today at 14:50
Music - Reggie Peace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Reggie Peace
Today at 15:10
Anti-refugee prejudice in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Gordan - null at Human Sciences Research Council
Today at 15:20
Daily Maverick: SA’s second most senior cop, Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya, appears on corruption charges for dodgy tenders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Africa’s Wild Dogs - A Survival Story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jocelin Kagan - Author
Today at 15:50
Fin24: Govt proposes major changes to SA's broadcast landscape for Netflix, MultiChoice and SABC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 16:10
The allegations against SA diplomats in Sudan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - ISS Consultant - Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
CSA appear in Parly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 16:55
Naked Insurance making a Naked Difference for NPO's
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
WHO backtracks on lockdown advice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Trump launches campaign for reelection - tests negative for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS
Today at 17:46
Anniversaries spark renewed readings of South Africa’s celebrated Sol Plaatje
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Thurman - Author/Arts Journalist/Critic at Wits University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
