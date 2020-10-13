HWS paintballing baboons in Price Drive, Constantia

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno chats to Eric Atmore Director for the Early Childhood Development Centre about Social develoment minister Lindiwe Zulu and eight MECs are to appear in the High Court for their role in the near collapse of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector
Natasha Mazzone | Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises at Democratic Alliance
Kieno chats to DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone on the EFF "call to take up arms"
Adv. Paul Hoffman Director at Accountability Now
Kieno asks advocate Paul Hoffman if an employer suspects an employee of committing an act of misconduct, it is possible that the employer will want to place that employee on what is usually referred to as a "precautionary suspension".
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Ilitha Labantu director, Ella Mangisa, and Sherry Saltzman of the Dis-Chem Foundation.
Guest: Craog O'Flaherty Director of Centre for Coaching @ UCT graduate school of business
Paul Roelofse certified financial planner