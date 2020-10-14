Barbs Wire - Mexican parliamentarian strips off his clothes in Parliament

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:08
Vincent Smith and Angelo Agrizzi in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
The DA has officially announced all candidates standing for our Federal Congress.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbali Ntuli
Today at 12:10
Agrizzi applies for bail in corruption case involving former ANC MP Vincent Smith
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Is SA on the brink of a international ban because of CSA crisis?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lungani Zama
Today at 12:15
Zain Killian matter postponed to 26, 27 and 30 October for the start of a formal bail application. NPA say they've managed to secure the Bellville Magistrate Court for the 26th.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eric Ntabazalila (Regional Spokesperson: Western Cape)
Today at 12:23
Should we be worried that Mboweni has asked for a delay in announcing the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Today at 12:23
The CRL Rights Commission hosts the hearings about tahe Kwasizabantu Christian Mission.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipha Khema - Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Today at 12:27
Could we see a second Covid-19 wave in Western Cape following the Tin Roof 'super-spreader' jol?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 12:27
SCOPA TO BE BRIEFED BY SIU ON ESKOM
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Unexpected tax relief for expatriates “stuck” in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean du Toit, Tax Attorney
Today at 12:37
The Zondo commission will hear Transnet-related testimony on Wednesday morning Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma, former general manager of Group Legal Services at Transnet Group Capital, is expected to take the stand.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
what is the future of food security and business as we gear up to world food today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:41
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gives embattled Cricket SA notice of government intervention.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andrew Breetzke, CEO of the South African Cricketers' Association.
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: Fortnite’s future in the Apple App Store is now in Epic Games’ hands
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 12:45
The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities hosted a roundtable discussion to discuss the process, currently underway, to form the Board of Trustees that will establish the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF).
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shoki Tshabalala - DG of the Ministry in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Youth and Person
Today at 12:52
Solly Msimanga sex harrasment scandal rocks DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sifiso Zulu - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
Clip: Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy Sudan ambassador
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lunga Ngqengelele-Dirco spokesperson
Today at 12:53
Apple iPhone Event: The Arrival of 5G iPhones
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dirk Visser
Today at 13:10
SPCA inspectors step up to stop dogfighting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Digital devices may be to blame fo r 'de-learning’ of rugby skills during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sherylle Calder - Visual Performance Specialist and Founder at Eye Gym
Today at 15:40
"Totally under control" - Documentory exposes United States’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Suzanne Hillinger - Director
Today at 15:50
Airline and airport groups call on governments to provide fresh aid packages for the beleaguered aviation industry.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 18:09
Measuring the ripple effects of a tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kyle Mandy - Tax policy leader at PWC
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The role of an unlikely heroine, Magda Wierzycka, in Gupta Leaks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
Today at 18:48
The role of an unlikely heroine, Magda Wierzycka, in Gupta Leaks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
