Western Cape government concerned over the rise of Covid 19 infections amongst youth drinking at Tin Roof bar

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:08
Vincent Smith and Angelo Agrizzi in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
The DA has officially announced all candidates standing for our Federal Congress.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbali Ntuli
Today at 12:10
Agrizzi applies for bail in corruption case involving former ANC MP Vincent Smith
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Is SA on the brink of a international ban because of CSA crisis?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lungani Zama
Today at 12:15
Zain Killian matter postponed to 26, 27 and 30 October for the start of a formal bail application. NPA say they've managed to secure the Bellville Magistrate Court for the 26th.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eric Ntabazalila (Regional Spokesperson: Western Cape)
Today at 12:23
Should we be worried that Mboweni has asked for a delay in announcing the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Today at 12:23
The CRL Rights Commission hosts the hearings about tahe Kwasizabantu Christian Mission.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipha Khema - Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Today at 12:27
Could we see a second Covid-19 wave in Western Cape following the Tin Roof 'super-spreader' jol?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 12:27
SCOPA TO BE BRIEFED BY SIU ON ESKOM
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Unexpected tax relief for expatriates "stuck" in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean du Toit, Tax Attorney
Today at 12:37
The Zondo commission will hear Transnet-related testimony on Wednesday morning Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma, former general manager of Group Legal Services at Transnet Group Capital, is expected to take the stand.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
what is the future of food security and business as we gear up to world food today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:41
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gives embattled Cricket SA notice of government intervention.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andrew Breetzke, CEO of the South African Cricketers' Association.
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: Fortnite's future in the Apple App Store is now in Epic Games' hands
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 12:45
The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities hosted a roundtable discussion to discuss the process, currently underway, to form the Board of Trustees that will establish the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF).
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shoki Tshabalala - DG of the Ministry in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Youth and Person
Today at 12:52
Solly Msimanga sex harrasment scandal rocks DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sifiso Zulu - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
Clip: Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy Sudan ambassador
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lunga Ngqengelele-Dirco spokesperson
Today at 12:53
Apple iPhone Event: The Arrival of 5G iPhones
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dirk Visser
Today at 13:10
SPCA inspectors step up to stop dogfighting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Digital devices may be to blame fo r 'de-learning' of rugby skills during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sherylle Calder - Visual Performance Specialist and Founder at Eye Gym
Today at 15:40
"Totally under control" - Documentory exposes United States' response to the Covid-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Suzanne Hillinger - Director
Today at 15:50
Airline and airport groups call on governments to provide fresh aid packages for the beleaguered aviation industry.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 18:09
Measuring the ripple effects of a tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kyle Mandy - Tax policy leader at PWC
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The role of an unlikely heroine, Magda Wierzycka, in Gupta Leaks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
Today at 18:48
The role of an unlikely heroine, Magda Wierzycka, in Gupta Leaks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Could you be due a slice of a R43M unclaimed pension fund pie? Unclaimed benefits are those which have not been paid to a beneficiary within 24 months of the date it becomes legally payable. 14 October 2020 11:25 AM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
Little Diego Booysen's dad says he was playing outside when he disappeared The Newtown three-year-old's dead body was found in an old abandoned car not far from the family home. 14 October 2020 9:52 AM
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin' 'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine. 13 October 2020 6:54 PM
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it's OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can't hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality. 13 October 2020 12:40 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Western Cape government concerned over the rise of Covid 19 infections amongst youth drinking at Tin Roof bar

Western Cape government concerned over the rise of Covid 19 infections amongst youth drinking at Tin Roof bar

14 October 2020 10:08 AM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Kieno chats to Premier Alan Winde about school pupils infected with Covid 19 after attending The Tin Roof Club in Claremnont


Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

14 October 2020 12:04 PM

Kieno chats to Chief Strategist at Mind Of A Fox, Chantell Illbury about what the latest biz trends are and how to cope in what is still uncertain times in the world and for the future.

How to deal with Privacy concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence

14 October 2020 11:42 AM

Kieno chats to Andrew Bourne, Region Manager, Zoho Africa about privacy as one of the biggest concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence.
 

Corner Office

14 October 2020 10:59 AM

Dean Kowarski | CEO at Real Foods Group

ON the Corner Office today Kieno chats to Dean Kowarski CEO of Real Foods Group (parent company of Kauai) 

Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier | at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

14 October 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno gets the latest economic and tourism update in the province from MEC for Economic Affairs David Maynier

Barbs Wire - Mexican parliamentarian strips off his clothes in Parliament

14 October 2020 9:57 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

14 October 2020 9:45 AM
HWS paintballing baboons in Price Drive, Constantia

13 October 2020 5:46 PM
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry

13 October 2020 11:53 AM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

ECD Sector in SA at risk of being decimated by government inadequacy

13 October 2020 11:48 AM

Kieno chats to Eric Atmore Director for the Early Childhood Development Centre about Social develoment minister Lindiwe Zulu and eight MECs are to appear in the High Court for their role in the near collapse of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector

Desperate to socialise, less-at-risk young Capetonians are spreading Covid-19

Local

Little Diego Booysen's dad says he was playing outside when he disappeared

Local

Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub

Lifestyle Local

Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith’s corruption case postponed to December

14 October 2020 11:38 AM

Another security breach at office of Chief Justice

14 October 2020 8:59 AM

Thopps' mother will pray for her murderer as the family focuses on healing

14 October 2020 8:49 AM

