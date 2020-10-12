Craig O'Flaherty on coaching

Today at 12:08 Vincent Smith and Angelo Agrizzi in court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:10 The DA has officially announced all candidates standing for our Federal Congress. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Mbali Ntuli

Today at 12:10 Agrizzi applies for bail in corruption case involving former ANC MP Vincent Smith The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 Is SA on the brink of a international ban because of CSA crisis? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Lungani Zama

Today at 12:15 Zain Killian matter postponed to 26, 27 and 30 October for the start of a formal bail application. NPA say they've managed to secure the Bellville Magistrate Court for the 26th. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Eric Ntabazalila (Regional Spokesperson: Western Cape)

Today at 12:23 Should we be worried that Mboweni has asked for a delay in announcing the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Lumkile Mondi

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University

Today at 12:23 The CRL Rights Commission hosts the hearings about tahe Kwasizabantu Christian Mission. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sipha Khema - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Today at 12:27 Could we see a second Covid-19 wave in Western Cape following the Tin Roof 'super-spreader' jol? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Professor Charles Parry

Today at 12:27 SCOPA TO BE BRIEFED BY SIU ON ESKOM The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 Unexpected tax relief for expatriates “stuck” in South Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Jean du Toit, Tax Attorney

Today at 12:37 The Zondo commission will hear Transnet-related testimony on Wednesday morning Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma, former general manager of Group Legal Services at Transnet Group Capital, is expected to take the stand. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:40 what is the future of food security and business as we gear up to world food today The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:41 Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gives embattled Cricket SA notice of government intervention. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Andrew Breetzke, CEO of the South African Cricketers' Association.

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk: Fortnite’s future in the Apple App Store is now in Epic Games’ hands The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa

Today at 12:45 The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities hosted a roundtable discussion to discuss the process, currently underway, to form the Board of Trustees that will establish the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF). The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Shoki Tshabalala - DG of the Ministry in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Youth and Person

Today at 12:52 Solly Msimanga sex harrasment scandal rocks DA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sifiso Zulu - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:52 Clip: Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy Sudan ambassador The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Lunga Ngqengelele-Dirco spokesperson

Today at 12:53 Apple iPhone Event: The Arrival of 5G iPhones The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dirk Visser

Today at 13:10 SPCA inspectors step up to stop dogfighting Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA

Today at 13:40 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler

Today at 15:20 Digital devices may be to blame fo r 'de-learning’ of rugby skills during lockdown Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr Sherylle Calder - Visual Performance Specialist and Founder at Eye Gym

Today at 15:40 "Totally under control" - Documentory exposes United States’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Suzanne Hillinger - Director

Today at 15:50 Airline and airport groups call on governments to provide fresh aid packages for the beleaguered aviation industry. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications

Today at 18:09 Measuring the ripple effects of a tax hike The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Kyle Mandy - Tax policy leader at PWC

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 The role of an unlikely heroine, Magda Wierzycka, in Gupta Leaks The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University

Today at 18:48 The role of an unlikely heroine, Magda Wierzycka, in Gupta Leaks The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Magda Wierzycka

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

