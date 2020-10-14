Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Lets chat about the news iPhones!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin-Leigh Chetty - Editor at Hypertext
Today at 17:05
South Africa’s Expropriation Bill Gazetted - what do you need to know?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruth Hall - PLAAS
Today at 17:20
The latest regarding the CSA crisis: SA government informs ICC of intervention at CSA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 17:46
Book Interview: Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Curtis Sittenfeld - Author
Today at 18:09
Measuring the ripple effects of a tax hike on the economy - should there be one)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kyle Mandy - Tax policy leader at PWC
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The role of Magda Wierzycka, on Gupta Leaks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - How many millions will the bankers earn from payment holidays?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser Solly Msimanga is accused of sexual harassment by Nkele Molapo, but says he will take a lie detector to prove his innocence. 14 October 2020 2:35 PM
Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough. They’re stepping up to stop this “industry”, and YOU can help. 14 October 2020 2:21 PM
Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert Revellers were apparently lured to the event at Tin Roof with cheap alcohol, 63 cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the event. 14 October 2020 1:57 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
State opposes Agrizzi bail bid in Bosasa bribery case involving former ANC MP Former Bosasa exec Angelo Agrizzi and former ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday. 14 October 2020 1:43 PM
Party elections in SA 'can no longer just be internal', says DA's Mbali Ntuli DA has officially announced all candidates standing for its Federal Congress and Ntuli says she wishes it could have been public. 14 October 2020 1:39 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

14 October 2020 12:04 PM

Kieno chats to Chief Strategist at Mind Of A Fox, Chantell Illbury about what the latest biz trends are and how to cope in what is still uncertain times in the world and for the future.


How to deal with Privacy concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence

14 October 2020 11:42 AM

Kieno chats to Andrew Bourne, Region Manager, Zoho Africa about privacy as one of the biggest concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence.
 

14 October 2020 10:59 AM

Dean Kowarski | CEO at Real Foods Group

ON the Corner Office today Kieno chats to Dean Kowarski CEO of Real Foods Group (parent company of Kauai) 

14 October 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno gets the latest economic and tourism update in the province from MEC for Economic Affairs David Maynier

14 October 2020 10:08 AM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Kieno chats to Premier Alan Winde about school pupils infected with Covid 19 after attending The Tin Roof Club in Claremnont

14 October 2020 9:57 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

14 October 2020 9:45 AM
13 October 2020 5:46 PM
13 October 2020 11:53 AM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

13 October 2020 11:48 AM

Kieno chats to Eric Atmore Director for the Early Childhood Development Centre about Social develoment minister Lindiwe Zulu and eight MECs are to appear in the High Court for their role in the near collapse of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector

