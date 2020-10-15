International news with Daniel Pelz from Deutsche Welle in Bonn

Today at 11:05 Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 11:32 Kieno in conversation with Lord Peter Hain on the his new book "The Rhino Conspiracy" Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Lord Peter Hain

125 125

Today at 12:10 'Mkhize wants powers to restrict citizens' behaviour and movements beyond a state of disaster' - What does the law say? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University

125 125

Today at 12:15 G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by six months The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Azar Jammine, economist at Econometrix

125 125

Today at 12:27 ANC veteran Msimang echoes Mbalula, questions MKMVA’s credibility The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tshidi Madia

125 125

Today at 12:37 Mental Health Month: SA’s rising consumer debt is ramping up anxiety, depression The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tamir Sacks - CEO at PayCurve

125 125

Today at 12:40 Global handwashing day 2020 : why the Alphabet is changing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

125 125

Today at 12:45 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:52 Youtube to remove covid-19 vaccine misinformation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Dr Govinda Clayton on conflict resolution Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Govinda Clayton

125 125

Today at 13:33 Gardening with Cherise Viljoen Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

125 125

Today at 14:07 John Connolly book launch on zoom/ on air Lunch with Pippa Hudson

125 125

Today at 18:09 President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Somadoda Fikeni

Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 18:39 PSG Group interim results: Unbundling of Capitec The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125