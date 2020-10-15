International news with Daniel Pelz from Deutsche Welle in Bonn

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Kieno in conversation with Lord Peter Hain on the his new book "The Rhino Conspiracy"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lord Peter Hain
Today at 12:10
'Mkhize wants powers to restrict citizens' behaviour and movements beyond a state of disaster' - What does the law say?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 12:15
G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by six months
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine, economist at Econometrix
Today at 12:27
ANC veteran Msimang echoes Mbalula, questions MKMVA’s credibility
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia
Today at 12:37
Mental Health Month: SA’s rising consumer debt is ramping up anxiety, depression
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tamir Sacks - CEO at PayCurve
Today at 12:40
Global handwashing day 2020 : why the Alphabet is changing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Youtube to remove covid-19 vaccine misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Dr Govinda Clayton on conflict resolution
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Govinda Clayton
Today at 13:33
Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 14:07
John Connolly book launch on zoom/ on air
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 18:09
President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
PSG Group interim results: Unbundling of Capitec
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser Solly Msimanga is accused of sexual harassment by Nkele Molapo, but says he will take a lie detector to prove his innocence. 14 October 2020 2:35 PM
Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough. They're stepping up to stop this "industry", and YOU can help. 14 October 2020 2:21 PM
'Flight risk' Agrizzi denied bail after failing to disclose offshore millions The bail application by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been denied by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court. 15 October 2020 10:25 AM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes? The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.... 14 October 2020 7:00 PM
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB "People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life. 15 October 2020 9:38 AM
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
International news with Daniel Pelz from Deutsche Welle in Bonn

International news with Daniel Pelz from Deutsche Welle in Bonn

15 October 2020 10:36 AM

Daniel Pelz

Kieno chats to correspondent Daniel Pelz from Deutsche Welle in Bonn about the top stories making news in Germany and the rest of Europe


Exclusivity clause in Mall leasing agreements not fair

15 October 2020 11:05 AM

Tembinkosi Bonakele

Exclusivity clauses in mall leasing agreement which favours huge retailers are now unfair and will be removed.
To get the background and the latest on this I'm joined by Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele



 

 

Tin Roof party surge follow up as cases keep rising- confirmed last night up to 73

15 October 2020 10:45 AM

Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist

Joining me for an update is NEWS 24's Kyle Cowan 

Millions in SA are owed R42bn in unclaimed pensions. How to confirm if you're one of them

15 October 2020 10:04 AM

Takalani Lukhaimanee

Joining me now is Takalani Lukhaimane Conduct Supervision Manager, from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

#CapeTalkOpenLine

15 October 2020 10:03 AM
Barbs Wire

15 October 2020 9:53 AM

Barbara Friedman

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

14 October 2020 12:04 PM

Kieno chats to Chief Strategist at Mind Of A Fox, Chantell Illbury about what the latest biz trends are and how to cope in what is still uncertain times in the world and for the future.

How to deal with Privacy concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence

14 October 2020 11:42 AM

Kieno chats to Andrew Bourne, Region Manager, Zoho Africa about privacy as one of the biggest concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence.
 

Corner Office

14 October 2020 10:59 AM

Dean Kowarski | CEO at Real Foods Group

ON the Corner Office today Kieno chats to Dean Kowarski CEO of Real Foods Group (parent company of Kauai) 

Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier | at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

14 October 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno gets the latest economic and tourism update in the province from MEC for Economic Affairs David Maynier

South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB

Business Lifestyle

Desperate to socialise, less-at-risk young Capetonians are spreading Covid-19

Local

Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert

Local

Fraud charges against 'coloured' teacher identifying as 'African' in CV dropped

15 October 2020 10:21 AM

Zuma implicated in R8m fraudulent payment at Zondo commission

15 October 2020 10:04 AM

Ramaphosa under pressure to outline decisive plan to boost SA economy

15 October 2020 9:02 AM

