Crossing to Senekal

The two men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner will appear in the Senekal magistrates court this morning.

There is a heavy police presence in and around the court building as hundreds of EFF supporters are making their ay to the court to "protect the building" after violence erupted when the suspects appeared in court last week.



To give us an eyewitness account of what is happening now is EWN reporter in Senekal, Kgomotso Modise