Andrew Schaefer, MD of national property management company Trafalgar is out guest
It's Taste Test Monday's !!! Today we are joined by Anita Nesbit, she's the Marketing Manager for Instant Pot. What is Instant Pot you ask? besides being in the 5 items sold by Amazon and Target in the US it's basically a pressure cooker, slow-cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker all in one . Anita has prepared a chees cake for us using the Instant Pot
The New York Times describes Instant Pot as a phenomenon, "the kitchen gadget which spawned a religion"…but what exactly is an Instant Pot and why do you think it’s done so well?
brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global lockdown. There is arguably a greater opportunity now than ever before, to apply new lenses and make changes that weren’t previously deemed possible outside of the status quo and popular frames.
There is potential for systemic shifts that could usher in institutional reform and the re-organisation of our social system. But for this to be possible, we need new leaders who can pave the way for innovative institutional transformation across all levels of society, towards a more just, inclusive and sustainable African continent.
Now the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship is looking to support a cohort of new leaders through its scholarship programme and here to talk to us today about the Bertha Scholarship, is Fergus Turner, programme manager and advisor at the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
With certified financial planner Paul Roelofse.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Its called the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan with a R1 Trillion infrastructure investment , a plan to ensure reliable energy supply in two years, the industrialisation of the economy which will be driven by a massive by local campaign, that what President Ramaphosa promised yesterday. Critics weren't impressed, what does one of SA's top economist think of the bold plan?
Iraj Abdeian is our guest
Helena Wasserman
Helena Wasserman , editor of Business Insider South Africa joins us for our weekly look at what's trending on Business Insider
With BBC Corresponded Rich Preston.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Roze PhilipsLISTEN TO PODCAST