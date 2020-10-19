Barbs Wire - In South Wales a swarm of 20,000 bees chased car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside

brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global lockdown. There is arguably a greater opportunity now than ever before, to apply new lenses and make changes that weren’t previously deemed possible outside of the status quo and popular frames.



There is potential for systemic shifts that could usher in institutional reform and the re-organisation of our social system. But for this to be possible, we need new leaders who can pave the way for innovative institutional transformation across all levels of society, towards a more just, inclusive and sustainable African continent.



Now the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship is looking to support a cohort of new leaders through its scholarship programme and here to talk to us today about the Bertha Scholarship, is Fergus Turner, programme manager and advisor at the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

