Ramaphosa's Economic Recovery Plan

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: How will new privacy laws affect those living in complexes and estates?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
National Press Freedom Day
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:50
End Sars protests: Osun governor escapes 'assassination attempt'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anietie Ewang - Nigeria Researcher at Human Rights Watch
Today at 12:52
Heatwave to hit some parts of SA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Webester - Forecaster- Disaster Risk Reduction
Today at 12:54
Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Michel Victor
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch - reunion for community scattered by forced removals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cathy Elrick
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - The recognition of Muslim marriages in South Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Seehaam Samaai
Today at 14:50
Music with Amersham
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Waywell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: VBS: A dream Defrauded
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carol Bouwer - Founder and CEO at Carol Bouwer Productions
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Municipalities can now generate their own power - and Cape Town may be first up Municipalities that have settled their power bill with Eskom will soon be able to generate their own electricity. 19 October 2020 12:46 PM
Mandela Foundation calls for 'radical non-violence' in Senekal as cases continue The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called for radical non-violent interventions in the Free State town of Senekal as racial tension... 19 October 2020 11:57 AM
Still no closure for family of UK man murdered in Green Point flat in 2018 It's been exactly two years since British resident Upendra Edward Galegedera was murdered in his Cape Town flat shortly after arri... 19 October 2020 10:35 AM
View all Local
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19 Dr Mkhize tweeted on Sunday night that he had been feeling 'abnormally tired.' 19 October 2020 7:40 AM
'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts Former president Jacob Zuma condemns the Zondo Commission's reported attempt to target his children as 'utter cowardice'. 17 October 2020 10:41 AM
Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome The police and state security ministers are sharing a bench inside the court with Julius Malema, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise. 16 October 2020 4:27 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
Ambitious plan to overhaul SA's retail and clothing manufacturing sector by 2030 Government and industry have put together a master plan aimed at driving local manufacturing and employment over the next decade. 18 October 2020 1:56 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Business
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 16 October 2020 4:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Ramaphosa's Economic Recovery Plan

Ramaphosa's Economic Recovery Plan

19 October 2020 11:12 AM

Its called the  Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan with a  R1 Trillion infrastructure investment , a plan to ensure reliable energy supply in two years, the industrialisation of the economy which will be driven by a massive by local campaign, that what President Ramaphosa promised yesterday. Critics weren't impressed, what does one of SA's top economist think of the bold plan?

Iraj Abdeian is our guest 


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Taste Test Mondays with Instapot

19 October 2020 12:01 PM

It's Taste Test Monday's !!! Today we are joined by Anita Nesbit, she's the  Marketing Manager for Instant Pot. What is Instant Pot you ask? besides being in the  5 items sold by Amazon and Target in the US it's basically  a pressure cooker, slow-cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker all in one . Anita has prepared a chees cake for us using the Instant Pot

The New York Times describes Instant Pot as a phenomenon, "the kitchen gadget which spawned a religion"…but what exactly is an Instant Pot and why do you think it’s done so well?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship

19 October 2020 11:56 AM

brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global lockdown. There is arguably a greater opportunity now than ever before, to apply new lenses and make changes that weren’t previously deemed possible outside of the status quo and popular frames.

There is potential for systemic shifts that could usher in institutional reform and the re-organisation of our social system. But for this to be possible, we need new leaders who can pave the way for innovative institutional transformation across all levels of society, towards a more just, inclusive and sustainable African continent.
 
 Now the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship is looking to support a cohort of new leaders through its scholarship programme and here to talk to us today about the Bertha Scholarship, is Fergus Turner, programme manager and advisor at the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Back to Financial Planning 101…..Mr President

19 October 2020 11:44 AM

With certified financial planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest news from Business Insider

19 October 2020 10:55 AM

Helena Wasserman

Helena Wasserman , editor of Business Insider South Africa joins us for our weekly look at what's trending on Business Insider

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with the BB -COVID-19 around the world

19 October 2020 10:35 AM

 With BBC Corresponded Rich Preston.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

19 October 2020 10:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

POPI

19 October 2020 10:01 AM

Andrew Schaefer, MD of national property management company Trafalgar is out guest

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - In South Wales a swarm of 20,000 bees chased car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside

19 October 2020 9:57 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future now with dr Roze Phillips

16 October 2020 11:52 AM

Dr Roze Philips

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Municipalities can now generate their own power - and Cape Town may be first up

Local

Still no closure for family of UK man murdered in Green Point flat in 2018

Local

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

We must stick to health protocols to avoid second COVID-19 wave - Zulu

19 October 2020 12:09 PM

Second Senekal suspect arrested on public violence charges to appear in court

19 October 2020 11:46 AM

Ex-Transnet board chair implicates Gigaba in Gama’s reinstatement

19 October 2020 10:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA