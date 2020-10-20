CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:52
Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Michel Victor
Today at 12:52
The State Theatre gears up for reopening
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Sekhabi Aubrey - ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - State Theatre
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Authorities threaten closure of Noordhoek Food Truck market
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Steve Meighan
Today at 13:33
Travel - Table Bay hotel gets ready to reopen after 7 months of closure
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nico Myburgh
Today at 13:50
Go Drive In cinema opens this weekend
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tyrone Rubin
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Max Coleman
Jack Scott-King
Today at 14:50
Music with Charl Pilwan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charl Pilwan
Today at 15:20
Security on Golden Arrow busses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer
Today at 15:40
Nokia and NASA to install 4G on moon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Today at 15:50
Wine industry running at R7.5 billion loss
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 16:05
Transport ministry on railway network and taxi legotla
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department at ....
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:20
Western Cape and Municipal economic review and outlook tabled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:45
Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa
Today at 18:15
Pick n Pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Cell C financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Douglas Craigie Stevenson - CEO at Cell C
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Psychological barriers to investing and saving
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
No Items to show
Latest Local
Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules Body corporates and property management firms have until 30 June 2021 to ensure that their record-keeping systems are in line with... 20 October 2020 12:52 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia' The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.' 20 October 2020 11:15 AM
View all Local
Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive? 20 October 2020 11:03 AM
40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase outlines plan to repair these and says the repairs are being spread across the city. 20 October 2020 10:00 AM
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded". 19 October 2020 8:01 PM
View all Politics
South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online. 20 October 2020 12:02 PM
SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV It also wants Netflix, MultiChoice and other pay-tv operators to collect TV licenses on its behalf. 20 October 2020 11:15 AM
V&A Waterfront in survival mode: Hanging on for dear life until tourists return "We’re well off our capacity," says Waterfront CEO David Green. "The last thing we want is to have the Waterfront full of holes." 20 October 2020 8:46 AM
View all Business
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

20 October 2020 9:56 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry

20 October 2020 12:37 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New research on vaping: more effective to quit smoking than gum, patches?

20 October 2020 11:54 AM

This week, Reuters reported new findings showing that vaping is more effective than gum, patches and the like to help smokers kick the habit. It’s a view that South African harm-reduction specialists have worked tirelessly to impart to policymakers – especially since the start of the hard lockdown when vaping was lumped together with tobacco for purposes of the ban.

Guest: Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of South Africa is our guest 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather

20 October 2020 11:37 AM

Guest: Alistair Fairweather Technology Consultant at Plain Speak.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

1 Million cabbages

20 October 2020 11:04 AM

Loyiso Mbete

Group 500 Investment embarked on a journey to plant 1 million heads of cabbage with the aim of creating 100 job opportunities and to empower 20 women agri-prenuers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

POPI Act- what are your rights?

20 October 2020 10:45 AM

Allan Falck- He's the director of MRB and the CIO & Founder of LessRisk.biz a consultancy company specializing  in POPIA and GDPR

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jeremy van Wyk in conversation with Current Miss SA Sasha Lee Olivier

20 October 2020 10:14 AM

Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier - Runner up Miss SA 2019

Current Miss SA Sasha Lee Laurel Olivier's reign comes to an end and joins me in studio to share her story from sexual abuse survivor to becoming Miss South Africa, proving all things are possible.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - 2017 BTT minutes reveal push for baboon killings to be accelerated

20 October 2020 9:39 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taste Test Mondays with Instapot

19 October 2020 12:01 PM

It's Taste Test Monday's !!! Today we are joined by Anita Nesbit, she's the  Marketing Manager for Instant Pot. What is Instant Pot you ask? besides being in the  5 items sold by Amazon and Target in the US it's basically  a pressure cooker, slow-cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker all in one . Anita has prepared a chees cake for us using the Instant Pot

The New York Times describes Instant Pot as a phenomenon, "the kitchen gadget which spawned a religion"…but what exactly is an Instant Pot and why do you think it’s done so well?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship

19 October 2020 11:56 AM

brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global lockdown. There is arguably a greater opportunity now than ever before, to apply new lenses and make changes that weren’t previously deemed possible outside of the status quo and popular frames.

There is potential for systemic shifts that could usher in institutional reform and the re-organisation of our social system. But for this to be possible, we need new leaders who can pave the way for innovative institutional transformation across all levels of society, towards a more just, inclusive and sustainable African continent.
 
 Now the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship is looking to support a cohort of new leaders through its scholarship programme and here to talk to us today about the Bertha Scholarship, is Fergus Turner, programme manager and advisor at the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first

Local Politics

V&A Waterfront in survival mode: Hanging on for dear life until tourists return

Business

On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title

Sport

EWN Highlights

Unions slam SABC for pushing ahead with skills audit, retrenchments

20 October 2020 12:47 PM

ANC FS members call for Magashule to account for corruption allegations

20 October 2020 11:01 AM

Brendin Horner murder: Court hears State witness received death threats

20 October 2020 10:17 AM

