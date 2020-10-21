CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Quintin the robot connects isolated Covid-19 patients with families
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryke Hewett - Clinical Psychologist and Researcher - Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:12
National Treasury credibility distracted by a tainted Jacob Zuma's former spin-doctor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James de Villiers - In-depth & Profile Writer
Today at 18:16
Long4Life interims profits get bruised by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brian Joffe - CEO at Long4Life
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Anglo American SA faces class action lawsuit over lead mine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Mbuyisa - Director at Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys
Today at 18:43
SAVCA: Simple amendment of Regulation 28 could fuel SA's Economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Langa Madonko - Board Member at Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA)
Today at 18:48
Eskom whistleblower writes open letter to De Ruyter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Deirdré Simaan - Partner at Pinsent Masons
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Regenerative agriculture
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gideon Galloway - CEO at King Price Insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Old-age home defends 'restrictive' Covid-19 protocols The Nerina Gardens Retirement Home in Fishhoek has just recorded it's 14th week Covid-19 free as Jeremy van Wyk discovers... 21 October 2020 1:06 PM
Founder of Khaltsha art centre living in fear after theatre robbed at gunpoint The founder of a creatives arts facility in Khayelitsha says he has gone into hiding after a brazen armed robbery almost two weeks... 21 October 2020 12:25 PM
'Covid-19 positive Matrics should have special venue provided to sit exams' There's been criticism of the WCED's strict protocols around the forthcoming matric exams which some say are too harsh and unfair. 21 October 2020 12:07 PM
View all Local
ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members The ANC is reportedly seeking clarity about its legal options in relation to party members implicated in corruption. 21 October 2020 1:07 PM
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly. 21 October 2020 7:19 AM
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 October 2020 6:07 PM
View all Politics
Over 21,000 jobs lost in wine industry and it's only the beginning, says Wosa The wine industry has lost over 21,000 jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic and more job losses are anticipated over the next year an... 21 October 2020 4:43 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Cell C is rapidly bleeding subscribers - but it’s still alive, and it has a plan There'll be no merger with Telkom. "You can’t put two inefficient businesses together," says Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 21 October 2020 12:03 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves "Klowenaars" are not waiting on a government that never comes. John Maytham interviews a tough-as-nails Magriet Kruger. 21 October 2020 9:43 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
View all Entertainment
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
View all World
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

21 October 2020 9:39 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

African Bioacoustics Conference brings together researchers studying animal sound and hearing

21 October 2020 12:05 PM

Stellenbosch University’s Department of Botany and Zoology and Sea Search will be hosting the second African Bioacoustics Conference from 2 to 5 November. The conference will look at how increased industrialisation and industrial noise pollution affects animal behaviour & how acoustic monitoring is being used to monitor illegal activities including deforestation, poaching and blast fishing.

Dr Tess Gridley, founder of the African Bioacoustics Community and co-director of Sea Search is our guest 

Old Age Home & frail care visit during covid

21 October 2020 11:45 AM

Guest: Sister Sandy Lovick Nerena Gardens.

#TheCornerOffice

21 October 2020 11:02 AM

Guest: Moosa Manjira CEO Hello Group.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz

21 October 2020 10:40 AM

Albert Fritz | MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government

Minister Fritz to unpack Court Watching Brief report on cases struck off the court role

Barbs Wire - #Bushiri

21 October 2020 10:23 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry

20 October 2020 12:37 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

New research on vaping: more effective to quit smoking than gum, patches?

20 October 2020 11:54 AM

This week, Reuters reported new findings showing that vaping is more effective than gum, patches and the like to help smokers kick the habit. It’s a view that South African harm-reduction specialists have worked tirelessly to impart to policymakers – especially since the start of the hard lockdown when vaping was lumped together with tobacco for purposes of the ban.

Guest: Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of South Africa is our guest 

Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather

20 October 2020 11:37 AM

Guest: Alistair Fairweather Technology Consultant at Plain Speak.

1 Million cabbages

20 October 2020 11:04 AM

Loyiso Mbete

Group 500 Investment embarked on a journey to plant 1 million heads of cabbage with the aim of creating 100 job opportunities and to empower 20 women agri-prenuers. 

Trending

Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications

Politics

[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves

Lifestyle Business

Cape Town water restrictions scrapped and tarrifs reduced

EWN Highlights

Makhura: Gauteng already implementing govt's COVID-19 economic recovery plan

21 October 2020 5:21 PM

Implementation key in ensuring economic recovery plan works - ANC

21 October 2020 4:28 PM

Nigeria unrest spreads after shooting of protesters

21 October 2020 4:15 PM

