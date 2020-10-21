Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz

This week, Reuters reported new findings showing that vaping is more effective than gum, patches and the like to help smokers kick the habit. It’s a view that South African harm-reduction specialists have worked tirelessly to impart to policymakers – especially since the start of the hard lockdown when vaping was lumped together with tobacco for purposes of the ban.



Guest: Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of South Africa is our guest

