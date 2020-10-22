Barbs Wire - Cape Town 42% Covid-19 spike

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Councillor Malusi Booi, along with other dignitaries and City officials visited the Wallacedene informal settlement upgrade project in Kraaifontein today, 21 October 2020. The City is working to transform the lives of 269 households with one-on-one services and clear access ways for basic and emergency service delivery, among others.
More than 100 000 hectares of pastures have been destroyed in a devastating fire in large parts of the Free State and Northern Cape over the past four days. Large numbers of livestock, game and even houses have been destroyed. Boshof, Dealesville, Hertzogville and Hoopstad are some of the areas affected by the devastation.
According to Free State Agriculture, a fire was caused by protesters who set tyres alight during a protest over service delivery. It was driven further by strong winds that occurred largely over the Free State. Numerous volunteers and farmers joined forces to put out the fires. Some of the helpers were seriously injured.
Agri SA appeals to the private sector to make donations directly to Free State Agriculture. Prospective donors can contact Elize Spence of Free State Agriculture at elize@vslandbou.co.za or 051 444 4609. Financial contributions can be made to Free State Agriculture's disaster fund as follows:
Stellenbosch University’s Department of Botany and Zoology and Sea Search will be hosting the second African Bioacoustics Conference from 2 to 5 November. The conference will look at how increased industrialisation and industrial noise pollution affects animal behaviour & how acoustic monitoring is being used to monitor illegal activities including deforestation, poaching and blast fishing.
Dr Tess Gridley, founder of the African Bioacoustics Community and co-director of Sea Search is our guest
