CapeTalkOpenLine

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Latest Local
'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story Adaptive athlete Reyaan Traut says he draws strength from the 'mind over matter' philosophy which has helped him to reclaim his li... 24 October 2020 10:02 AM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward Bo-Kaap residents have been protesting this week after two well-known members of the community were accused of sexual abuse and ch... 23 October 2020 2:27 PM
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason' Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out. 23 October 2020 1:27 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There’s an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton. 23 October 2020 1:22 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers Hand hygiene has become a critical part of the response to Covid-19, but not all hand sanitisers are up to scratch or even certifi... 24 October 2020 12:08 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

22 October 2020 10:01 AM


Music and Lights event brings relief to artists in Cape Town

23 October 2020 12:16 PM

Guest: Brandon Leigh

Procrastination? There’s an app for that

23 October 2020 11:42 AM

Guest: Sam Orton University of Stellenbosch Business School MBA student.

V&A Waterfront drive-through Covid-19 testing facility

23 October 2020 11:00 AM

The V&A Waterfront now offers visitors of all ages the convenience of a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility without even having to leave their cars.
The Waterfront, in partnership with Dis-Chem, is set to launch the new public facility on Saturday, 24 October. 

The facility will operate between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 2pm on Saturday. Extended hours and Sunday’s are planned for December. It is located at Battery Park in the V&A’s Canal District, with entrances via Alfred Street or Dock Road. 

It will be open to any adult or child of any nationality, with the requirement that one must produce an identity document or passport. All patrons should wear a mask at the site.  

International news Deutsche Welle Berlin with Rob Watts

23 October 2020 10:36 AM

We cross to Berlin and chat to DW;s Rob Watts

#CapeTalkOpenLine

23 October 2020 10:04 AM
City’s R7,8 million Wallacedene upgrade project progressing, despite illegal occupation threats

22 October 2020 11:58 AM

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Councillor Malusi Booi, along with other dignitaries and City officials visited the Wallacedene informal settlement upgrade project in Kraaifontein today, 21 October 2020. The City is working to transform the lives of 269 households with one-on-one services and clear access ways for basic and emergency service delivery, among others.
 
 Joining us is Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, City of Cape Town,Malusi Booi

Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen

22 October 2020 11:39 AM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za.

Calls for donations after free state fire

22 October 2020 11:19 AM

Guest: Willem Symington Head of Agri SA Disaster Management Unit.

More than 100 000 hectares of pastures have been destroyed in a devastating fire in large parts of the Free State and Northern Cape over the past four days. Large numbers of livestock, game and even houses have been destroyed. Boshof, Dealesville, Hertzogville and Hoopstad are some of the areas affected by the devastation. 

According to Free State Agriculture, a fire was caused by protesters who set tyres alight during a protest over service delivery. It was driven further by strong winds that occurred largely over the Free State. Numerous volunteers and farmers joined forces to put out the fires. Some of the helpers were seriously injured. 

Agri SA appeals to the private sector to make donations directly to Free State Agriculture. Prospective donors can contact Elize Spence of Free State Agriculture at elize@vslandbou.co.za or 051 444 4609. Financial contributions can be made to Free State Agriculture's disaster fund as follows: 

Parking in CBD

22 October 2020 11:13 AM

Felicity Purchase | Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town

Deutsche Welle - Bonn

22 October 2020 10:25 AM

Our Deutsche Welle correspondent Isaac Mugabi joins us live from Bonn 

