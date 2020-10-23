CapeTalkOpenLine

Guest: Willem Symington Head of Agri SA Disaster Management Unit.



More than 100 000 hectares of pastures have been destroyed in a devastating fire in large parts of the Free State and Northern Cape over the past four days. Large numbers of livestock, game and even houses have been destroyed. Boshof, Dealesville, Hertzogville and Hoopstad are some of the areas affected by the devastation.



According to Free State Agriculture, a fire was caused by protesters who set tyres alight during a protest over service delivery. It was driven further by strong winds that occurred largely over the Free State. Numerous volunteers and farmers joined forces to put out the fires. Some of the helpers were seriously injured.



Agri SA appeals to the private sector to make donations directly to Free State Agriculture. Prospective donors can contact Elize Spence of Free State Agriculture at elize@vslandbou.co.za or 051 444 4609. Financial contributions can be made to Free State Agriculture's disaster fund as follows:

arrow_forward