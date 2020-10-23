Music and Lights event brings relief to artists in Cape Town

Guest: Brandon Leigh
Guest: Sam Orton University of Stellenbosch Business School MBA student.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The V&A Waterfront now offers visitors of all ages the convenience of a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility without even having to leave their cars.
The Waterfront, in partnership with Dis-Chem, is set to launch the new public facility on Saturday, 24 October.
The facility will operate between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 2pm on Saturday. Extended hours and Sunday’s are planned for December. It is located at Battery Park in the V&A’s Canal District, with entrances via Alfred Street or Dock Road.
It will be open to any adult or child of any nationality, with the requirement that one must produce an identity document or passport. All patrons should wear a mask at the site.
We cross to Berlin and chat to DW;s Rob WattsLISTEN TO PODCAST
The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Councillor Malusi Booi, along with other dignitaries and City officials visited the Wallacedene informal settlement upgrade project in Kraaifontein today, 21 October 2020. The City is working to transform the lives of 269 households with one-on-one services and clear access ways for basic and emergency service delivery, among others.
Joining us is Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, City of Cape Town,Malusi Booi
Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Willem Symington Head of Agri SA Disaster Management Unit.
More than 100 000 hectares of pastures have been destroyed in a devastating fire in large parts of the Free State and Northern Cape over the past four days. Large numbers of livestock, game and even houses have been destroyed. Boshof, Dealesville, Hertzogville and Hoopstad are some of the areas affected by the devastation.
According to Free State Agriculture, a fire was caused by protesters who set tyres alight during a protest over service delivery. It was driven further by strong winds that occurred largely over the Free State. Numerous volunteers and farmers joined forces to put out the fires. Some of the helpers were seriously injured.
Agri SA appeals to the private sector to make donations directly to Free State Agriculture. Prospective donors can contact Elize Spence of Free State Agriculture at elize@vslandbou.co.za or 051 444 4609. Financial contributions can be made to Free State Agriculture's disaster fund as follows:
Felicity Purchase | Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Our Deutsche Welle correspondent Isaac Mugabi joins us live from BonnLISTEN TO PODCAST