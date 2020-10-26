WCED calls on Cosatu to denounce defunding of education

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Tax season coming to a close - The Concise Guide to Carbon Tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olivia Rumble - co-author of the book The Concise Guide to Carbon Tax
Today at 16:20
South African reading trend updated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Gustafsson - Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Kinnear murder-accused Kilian a suspect in attempted hit on William Booth
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 17:20
Lewis Hamilton's Record-Breaking 92nd Win
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 18:11
How will a second hard lockdown and a covid-19 second wave affect South Africa ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 18:16
Deep analysis of the impact of COVID-19/Lockdown on income, sectors, provinces and economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt - CEO at FNB Consumer
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Famous Brands, owner of Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza reports a R110million operating loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Hele - CEO at Famous Brands
Today at 19:08
Industrial Development Corporation results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho - CEO at Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Future NEXT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 19:33
Other People’s MoneyZOOM: Tony Kgoroge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Kgoroge
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law. 26 October 2020 3:39 PM
Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit pri... 26 October 2020 2:36 PM
Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them More women have come forward accusing two elderly Bo-Kaap brothers of sexual abuse after allegations surfaced in a viral YouTube v... 26 October 2020 1:23 PM
View all Local
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs' Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community. 26 October 2020 12:20 PM
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There’s an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton. 23 October 2020 1:22 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Business
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers Hand hygiene has become a critical part of the response to Covid-19, but not all hand sanitisers are up to scratch or even certifi... 24 October 2020 12:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side. 26 October 2020 11:24 AM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
WCED calls on Cosatu to denounce defunding of education

WCED calls on Cosatu to denounce defunding of education

26 October 2020 10:58 AM

Guest: Malvern De Bruyn - Cosatu's provincial secretary


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Top Business Insider headlines with Helena Wasserman

26 October 2020 1:52 PM

Guest:Helena Wasserman, Business Insider editor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather

26 October 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Alistair Fairweather | Founder of Plain Speak

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot

26 October 2020 11:58 AM

Guest: Celebrity chef Jenny Morris, owner of Yumcious, a bistro/ cafe styled restaurant based around the corner from our studios in the Cape Quarter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with the BBC with Rich Preston

26 October 2020 11:46 AM

Guest: Rich Preston, BBC Correspondent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT Graduate School of Business [GSB]

26 October 2020 11:40 AM

Guest: Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran | Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse: 3 pay days to get through a tough festive season

26 October 2020 11:26 AM

Guest: Cerified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man swings dangerously in air after unorthodox cutting of palm tree

26 October 2020 11:15 AM

Trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music and Lights event brings relief to artists in Cape Town

23 October 2020 12:16 PM

Guest: Brandon Leigh

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Procrastination? There’s an app for that

23 October 2020 11:42 AM

Guest: Sam Orton University of Stellenbosch Business School MBA student.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them

Local

Newly-crowned Miss SA catches up with CapeTalk and speaks women empowerment

Local

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

Entertainment Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: More arrests likely in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

26 October 2020 4:17 PM

No party worth having to miss writing matric final exams, warns WCED

26 October 2020 3:57 PM

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida to put focus on mental health during her reign

26 October 2020 3:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA