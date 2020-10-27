Campaign launch for REAL Reform for early childhood development

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:40
National Wills Week: how to get a free will
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
Today at 12:41
Numsa to picket at RMI offices over wage agreement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:45
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter.- KZN ANC BRIEFING. - Biggest outcome is on Zandile Gumede, she had appeared before the PEC
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:52
Equal Education to picket against drastic education budget cuts tomorrow ahead of MTBPS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jane Borman - parliamentary researcher at Equal Education
Today at 12:52
COSATU expectations on the upcoming Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator
Today at 12:56
PRESIDENT TO UNVEIL O R TAMBO STATUE AND OFFICIALLY OPEN RADISSON HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTRE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Precious Petros wins international changemakers' award
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Precious Petros
Today at 13:33
Travel - "This one is for you South Africa" initiative.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois Van Binsbergen
Today at 13:50
Travel 2 - Cape Kayak Adventures
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Trace Rauch
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - matric rage with a difference - in Antartica!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riaan Manser - South African Solo Adventurer at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Bradley Grey
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bradley Grey
Today at 18:11
Airlink refines in new destiny in the aviation industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO at Airlink
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Past Performance Doesn't Guarantee Future Results.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Latest Local
A locust outbreak in the Karoo has a hungry South Africa on edge If the outbreak in the Karoo gets too large, it’ll travel to the maize fields in the Free State, warns Professor Frances Duncan. 27 October 2020 12:28 PM
No second wave for South Africa...yet Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa admits that while Covid-19 numbers are up, SA isn't yet experiencing a second wave of the virus. 27 October 2020 11:50 AM
City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals This was in a written affidavit filed by Cape Nature in Ryno Engelbrecht's court case against CoCT disputing the moving of Kataza. 27 October 2020 8:58 AM
View all Local
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs' Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community. 26 October 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge. 27 October 2020 10:49 AM
Cell C shutting down? Not quite - you will still get service through MTN towers It is being widely reported that the service provider is shutting down, but Tech guru Brendon Petersen says it is not that clear c... 27 October 2020 7:33 AM
How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital. 26 October 2020 8:09 PM
View all Business
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption. 27 October 2020 11:28 AM
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inboun... 26 October 2020 5:58 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side. 26 October 2020 11:24 AM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
Campaign launch for REAL Reform for early childhood development

Campaign launch for REAL Reform for early childhood development

27 October 2020 10:31 AM

Joining me now is lawyer and spokesperson for the campaign,Tess Peacock

 


Afrikaans- It's history & relevance in SA 2020

27 October 2020 11:04 AM

Our guests are Prof Hein Willemse, rapper Jitsvinger ( Quinton Goliath) & Merlyn van Der Rheede from Afrikaanse Taalraad

Barbs Wire: Kataza update - Cape Nature says CoCT's Julia Wood ordered relocation

27 October 2020 9:53 AM
Top Business Insider headlines with Helena Wasserman

26 October 2020 1:52 PM

Guest:Helena Wasserman, Business Insider editor 

Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather

26 October 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Alistair Fairweather | Founder of Plain Speak

Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot

26 October 2020 11:58 AM

Guest: Celebrity chef Jenny Morris, owner of Yumcious, a bistro/ cafe styled restaurant based around the corner from our studios in the Cape Quarter 

International news with the BBC with Rich Preston

26 October 2020 11:46 AM

Guest: Rich Preston, BBC Correspondent 

UCT Graduate School of Business [GSB]

26 October 2020 11:40 AM

Guest: Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran | Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB

Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse: 3 pay days to get through a tough festive season

26 October 2020 11:26 AM

Guest: Cerified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse

Man swings dangerously in air after unorthodox cutting of palm tree

26 October 2020 11:15 AM

Trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire.

Cell C shutting down? Not quite - you will still get service through MTN towers

Senzo Meyiwa murder: Good job, police. Now, move on the mastermind! – Gerrie Nel

City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals

EFF calls for postponement of 2021 local govt elections

27 October 2020 11:29 AM

Ramaphosa unveils 9-metre statue of OR Tambo

27 October 2020 10:32 AM

Pandemic pummelling foreign investment: UN

27 October 2020 10:28 AM

