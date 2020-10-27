New school creating young enttrepreneurs

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 15:10
Is Canal+ taking over Multichoice?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thinus Ferreira
Today at 15:20
Bridge House School and Digemy join forces to launch ConnectEd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Cowling
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Beyond Our Voices virtual lunch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracy Going - an award-winning former TV and radio news anchor.
Today at 16:10
France imposes new national lockdown as virus deaths mount
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elaine Cobbe
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde's Weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Book: Val McDermid's latest novel "Still Life"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Val McDermid - Author
Today at 18:09
VBS liquidation update to depositors and creditors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Denzel Bostander - Head of Financial Conglomerate Supervision at SARB
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED] The can (SA economic policy implementation) has reached the end of the road!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
TikTok signs first African influencer platformpartnership with Webfluential
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Silberman - CEO at Webfluential.com
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to manufacture time in your business so that you spend more time leading and less time doing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - How should investors deal with political uncertainties ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers Tito Mboweni announced yesterday that while top-ups would not continue past November, the R350 relief grant will extend to Jan. 29 October 2020 1:48 PM
Sapu 'shocked' as Saps named one of the biggest casualties of Mboweni's budget The police will lose over R1.6 million in order to help the government bailout the beleaguered South African Airways (SAA). 29 October 2020 1:15 PM
Drug addicts build rehab while rebuilding their lives The Freeway Recovery Centre in Retreat provides support to local drug addicts looking to find recovery from addiction. 29 October 2020 11:29 AM
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 28 October 2020 7:08 PM
City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased. 28 October 2020 2:00 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers "We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus). 29 October 2020 11:28 AM
Numsa loses ConCourt bid to have 733 workers reinstated in retrenchment dispute The Constitutional Court has ruled that an employer may retrench its employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to em... 29 October 2020 11:20 AM
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker. 28 October 2020 12:25 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption. 27 October 2020 11:28 AM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
New school creating young enttrepreneurs

New school creating young enttrepreneurs

27 October 2020 1:46 PM

Leon Lategan, Coach and entrepreneur creator, chats to Koketso about this topic


Tech Talks with Jan Vermeulen

29 October 2020 12:16 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Khayelitsha Extortion Racket

29 October 2020 12:13 PM

Guest: Ndithini Tyhido



Hair salons, hawkers and child care centres are among small businesses being extorted by gangsters in Khayelitsha.
 
This is according to the Khayelitsha Development Forum, which hosted a prayer service in the area over the weekend where residents stressed that they'd had enough and called for action from authorities.
 
The forum’s Ndithini Tyhido said even pedestrians were being intimidated to pay protection money.
 
In some cases, residents have even had to show the criminals their payslips so they can decide on an amount of money to be extorted.
 
“There is too many of those cases. This started with these people extorting the foreign national-owned shops and now they are seeing the expansion of the income stream network to private and individual households and smaller businesses. And the problem here is the targeting of the poorest of the poor.

Paying it Forward - Massimo's

29 October 2020 10:57 AM

Massimo's pizza in Houtbay provides customers with the chance of Paying it Forward by pre- buying a slice of pizza which Massimo's will "bank" for someone in need.
Massimo Orione  owner of Massimo's joins us live 

Deutsche Welle - Bonn

29 October 2020 10:30 AM

We cross now live to our Deutsche Welle correspondent Conor Dillon in Bonn 

#CapeTalkOpenLine

29 October 2020 10:05 AM
MTBPS latest-Public Sector Unions left unhappy after Finance Minister speech?

29 October 2020 10:03 AM

Dawie Roodt | Chief Economist at The Efficient Group



To give us more detail I'm Joined by Efficient group Economist Dawie Roodt

Barbs Wire

29 October 2020 9:51 AM
Tito Mboweni's MTBPS

28 October 2020 12:04 PM

Guest: Chantell Illbury, Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

National Consumer Commission - non-compliance from the textile industry

28 October 2020 11:53 AM

Guest: Thezi Mabuza, Acting commissioner at NCC

Freeway recovery centre in Retreat changing lives

28 October 2020 11:42 AM

Guest: Toto Kunsensela

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

Business

Drug addicts build rehab while rebuilding their lives

Local

Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa

Business

EWN Highlights

Winde: All WC citizens have responsibility to ensure COVID-19 battle is won

29 October 2020 2:17 PM

Court sees video showing Malema’s vehicle had accreditation to enter cemetery

29 October 2020 2:12 PM

GALLERY: Hands off! Red berets support Malema & Ndlozi at assault trial

29 October 2020 1:27 PM

