Latest from the world of Advertising

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:40
Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
125
Today at 15:10
Is Canal+ taking over Multichoice?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thinus Ferreira
Guests
Thinus Ferreira
125
Today at 15:20
Bridge House School and Digemy join forces to launch ConnectEd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Cowling
Guests
Kate Cowling
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:50
Beyond Our Voices virtual lunch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracy Going - an award-winning former TV and radio news anchor.
Guests
Tracy Going - an award-winning former TV and radio news anchor.
125
Today at 16:10
France imposes new national lockdown as virus deaths mount
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elaine Cobbe
Guests
Elaine Cobbe
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde's Weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:46
Book: Val McDermid's latest novel "Still Life"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Val McDermid - Author
Guests
Val McDermid - Author
125
Today at 18:09
VBS liquidation update to depositors and creditors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Denzel Bostander - Head of Financial Conglomerate Supervision at SARB
Guests
Denzel Bostander - Head of Financial Conglomerate Supervision at SARB
125
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED] The can (SA economic policy implementation) has reached the end of the road!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za
Guests
Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
125
Today at 18:50
TikTok signs first African influencer platformpartnership with Webfluential
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Silberman - CEO at Webfluential.com
Guests
Ryan Silberman - CEO at Webfluential.com
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to manufacture time in your business so that you spend more time leading and less time doing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - How should investors deal with political uncertainties ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up