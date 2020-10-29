Deutsche Welle - Bonn

We cross now live to our Deutsche Welle correspondent Conor Dillon in Bonn
Social entrepreneur Charles Maisel, founder of Men on The Side of the Road , Black Umbrellas & False Bay Hospital Trust is hosting a series of workshops aimed at entrepreneurs , those who want to start a new path career wise or even if you just want to learn a new skill. Starting from the 4th -28th of November. Charles joins us live for more on this new project.
Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa joins us for our regular Friday feature.
Guest: Ndithini Tyhido
Hair salons, hawkers and child care centres are among small businesses being extorted by gangsters in Khayelitsha.
This is according to the Khayelitsha Development Forum, which hosted a prayer service in the area over the weekend where residents stressed that they'd had enough and called for action from authorities.
The forum’s Ndithini Tyhido said even pedestrians were being intimidated to pay protection money.
In some cases, residents have even had to show the criminals their payslips so they can decide on an amount of money to be extorted.
“There is too many of those cases. This started with these people extorting the foreign national-owned shops and now they are seeing the expansion of the income stream network to private and individual households and smaller businesses. And the problem here is the targeting of the poorest of the poor.
Massimo's pizza in Houtbay provides customers with the chance of Paying it Forward by pre- buying a slice of pizza which Massimo's will "bank" for someone in need.
Massimo Orione owner of Massimo's joins us live
