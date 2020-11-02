International news with the BBCs Audrey Tinline

Cooked Inc.'s Mariam Jakoet Harris is back with us for Taste Test Monday's sponsored by Instant Pot.



Cooked Inc offers healthy halaal food for the busy professional and whoever is not in the mood for cooking. She offers a weekly menu of lunches & dinner . orders are placed with Cooked Inc by a Friday the week before and is deliverd to your home.



Mariam is a cancer survivor , she was diagnosed in 2008 and after beating cancer she decided to leave the corporate world and follow her passion which is cooking and healthy eating

arrow_forward