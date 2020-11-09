Central Rail Line vandalised

Kieno speaks to Riana Scott Metro Rail spokesperson.
With National Consumer CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Des Fernandes | Founder and Scientific Director of Environ Skin Care
To mark World Food Day on the 16th of October, Environ – a South African born and internationally renowned skincare brand has partnered with GROW Educare Centres for the next six months and have pledged R500 000 to support a vital children’s nutrition programme which vastly reduces their risk of malnutrition.
Get Lucky Summer event series (Launched last week with SA's top acts to perform along the Garden Route at GoodLuck's Summer residency festival)
- Summer event series in Plett, Knysna & Hermanus in December 2020 and January 2021
- Big NYE events in Plett and Knysna on the same night - last year they had Goldfish and flew by helicopter between Plett & Knysna on the same night, a first in SA!
- Acts this year include:
Goodluck, Jeremy Loops, Matthew Mole, Prime Circle & many others
Jenni Trethowan is the founder member of Baboon Matters Trust and Lorraine Holloway, founder member of Baboons of the South has been working in the interests of baboon conservation for decades. They chat to Kieno Kammies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ntsikelelo Breakfast | School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Alistair Fairweather | Technology Consultant at Plain Speak.LISTEN TO PODCAST