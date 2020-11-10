Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety. 14 November 2020 11:56 AM
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Local
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
View all Politics
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents Renowned consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler hosted an insightful hour on CapeTalk on Sunday evening. 13 November 2020 6:07 PM
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee. 12 November 2020 11:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather

Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather

10 November 2020 12:13 PM

With Alistair Fairweather | Technology Consultant at Plain Speak.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

South African Comedy Awards

13 November 2020 12:29 PM

The South African Comedy Awards (SACA) have re-launched after a 13-year hiatus. The awards are back to facilitate and maintain industry support structures that will ensure the progress of the South African comedy industry.

With Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola, and John Vlismas being some of the previous winners of the awards, comedians, promoters, production houses, and fans alike are encouraged to submit their work for nomination under the different categories. 

With Kedibone Malaudzi SA Comedy Awards.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kindness

13 November 2020 11:50 AM

With Dr Morne Mostert at Stellenbosch University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More controversy around the release of Kataza

13 November 2020 10:48 AM

The City has confirmed the return of much-loved baboon Kataza to his natal Slangkop troop home yesterday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist on Ace Magashule in court today

13 November 2020 10:36 AM

Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Deutsche Welle

13 November 2020 10:25 AM

With Deutsche Welle corresponded Chiponda Chimbelu.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

13 November 2020 9:47 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Diabetes Day

12 November 2020 12:25 PM

Kieno speaks to Omy Naidoo Dietician & Diabetes Specialist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Tech with Jan

12 November 2020 12:23 PM

With Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property rentals

12 November 2020 11:55 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jenni Trethowan is on Slangkop waiting to see Kataza reunite with his family

12 November 2020 11:52 AM

Jenni Trethowan, Baboon Matters.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country

Local

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

Local Lifestyle

Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Hawks probe as Bushiris didn't report to police station, claim to have fled SA

14 November 2020 1:13 PM

Mluleki Ndobe remembered as an exemplary leader

14 November 2020 12:47 PM

Residents of Joburg South say they are g*tvol of crime, police corruption

14 November 2020 12:36 PM

