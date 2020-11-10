Latest from the world of advertising

Today at 13:07 On the couch - young entrepreneur develops app to help doctors and patients with online consultations Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marc Knowles

125 125

Today at 13:33 Greener Living 1 - Take a Hike to clean the mountain Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

125 125

Today at 13:45 Greener Living 2 - Local NGO's plan to deal with nurdle spill Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

George van der Schyff

125 125

Today at 14:07 Advice - Everything you need to know about Wills - part 2 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Alex Simeonides CEO of capital legacy

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Phil Gregory Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Phil Gregory

125 125

Today at 15:10 More Golden Arrow busses burnt in Khayelitsha Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow

125 125

Today at 15:20 Tourism back in full swing as SA opens its borders Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

125 125

Today at 15:50 The future of online learning Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute

125 125

Today at 16:10 Exam Disruption due to protest action Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

125 125

Today at 16:20 The latest on matters relating to Ace Magashule Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ina Gouws

125 125

Today at 16:55 Lets help this young singer attend the Drakensberg Boys Choir School Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kagisho Palagangwe - Father of Ethan

125 125

Today at 17:05 A weekly catchup with Premier Alan Winde Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:20 2020 Masters Tournament golf tournament. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:46 SA actor Phumzile Sitole makes her Star Trek debut Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Phumzile Sitole

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 18:39 Multichoice results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice

125 125

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125